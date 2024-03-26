Announcing Columbia River Gorge's Newest Hotel: Backwoods Cabins

Designed with our guests in mind, the cabins offer quiet luxury amidst the surrounding Gifford Pinchot forest and access to the area's top hikes and water sports- including windsurfing and fly fishing, foraging, and telling tall tales around a campfire under the stars. Each cabin is complete with an outdoor fire pit, a kitchenette, indoor gas fireplace and sitting area, king bed, private bath, and complimentary drink coupons to neighboring Backwoods Pub. With #astrotourism and #optoutside top of mind for many travelers in 2024, this getaway located approximately an hour outside of Portland is just what the doctor ordered. With user-friendly navigation on the site, travelers can explore accommodations, amenities, and the unique experiences that Backwoods Cabins provides before arriving at the comforts of their cabin away from home. From romantic getaways to adventurous outings and family travel to corporate retreats, this destination and site is your first step to an unforgettable visit to the picturesque town of Carson, Washington.

Slow Down and Take In Nature:

Experience Columbia River Gorge like a local with access to the best activities, guides, and experiences.

Indulge in looking at the stars without light pollution.

Discover what Forest Bathing is all about, enjoying time in nature on your terms.

Play on the water in one of the best windsurfing destinations in the U.S.

All guests receive premium access to Backwoods Pub for reservations

About Backwoods Cabins

Nestled in the Cascades, you'll find eight private cabins tucked away from the city in the Columbia River Gorge. Each is equipped with a cozy living space complete with gas fireplace, intimate kitchenette, private bedroom, secluded porch and personal outdoor fire pit. The Backwoods Cabins are the perfect destination for those seeking a unique and memorable stay in the heart of the breathtaking Columbia River Gorge.

