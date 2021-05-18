Announcing Congruity360 in AWS Marketplace

NORWELL, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruity360 , a data discovery, data governance, and legal automation provider, today announced the availability of the Classify360 platform and other SaaS solutions in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Availability in AWS Marketplace enables seamless customer deployments globally of our SaaS cloud platform with significantly less burden, while also benefitting from the cost savings, security, flexibility, and scalability of AWS," says Brian Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of Congruity360. "Leveraging AWS native solutions enables our developers to focus exclusively on how to solve our customers growing data governance challenges, while AWS Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) offer our customers best in class performance and support. The flexibility AWS Marketplace provides brings true procurement optimization to our customers that can help them make faster, smarter decisions."

"AWS Marketplace helps organizations like Congruity360 to transform the way software is presented, procured, and deployed to customers. This joint effort provides shortened timelines for these customers, offering extensive value for new innovations" said, George Maroulakos, Head - Americas Field Business Development at AWS Marketplace.

Congruity360 is a single-source data governance provider bringing order to data chaos. Our solutions keep enterprise data secure, healthy, and agile, exposing reliable data sets that empower businesses to make intelligent decisions. With a focus on cost savings, simplicity, and efficiency, Congruity360 introduces simple workflows, reduced storage footprints, and maximum productivity to every engagement.

For additional information please visit: https://www.congruity360.com/

Congruity360 solutions in AWS Marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08XLPLP9M

For sales, product demo, or partnership discussions, please email [email protected]

