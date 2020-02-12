Announcing Curativa Bay Inc. Moves into Europe and Asia

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curativa Bay Inc., a quality manufacturer of Natural and Organic skin care products located in Clearwater, Florida, USA, signs agreement with Spinnoff.com, a leading distribution channel of 73 independent companies supplying quality products throughout Europe and Asia.

Spinnoff.com, a syndicate of 73 joint venture / independent / and owned retail and distribution companies (spinoffs) with staff / offices / warehouses / training premises in 71 countries, 530 employees, and purchasing volume over EUR 368 million a year.

"This agreement has been planned and will bring our quality US made skin care line to many markets throughout Europe and Asia as we work to be a globally recognized brand," said William J. Maher, CEO, Curativa Bay Inc. www.curativabay.com

"After careful procedure of personal and private retail brands selection into the company's portfolio, which the company takes very seriously, the American brand Curativa Bay has been selected among many other global skincare lines. Our professional dermatologists in Rome, Italy, Madrid, Spain and Sofia, Bulgaria, who were involved into the brand lab testing, were really impressed by the high quality of all products and the unique technology which Curativa Bay was able to implement in its product line. We are looking forward to starting business in the European Union, Eastern Europe and South Asian countries," says Alexander Miller CEO Spinoff.com Ltd.

