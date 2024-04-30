Announcing Custom Crush Availability at Maxville Winery and Estate for 2024 harvest

NAPA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the Chiles Valley AVA in the Napa Valley, Maxville Winery is expanding their custom crush program in 2024 under the winemaking direction of Jeff Owens.

Offering premium custom crush services led by renowned Winemaker, Jeff Owens, Maxville Winery offers clients a team of dedicated professionals, elective consulting services through Jeff Owens Wines Consulting, collaboration, and the opportunity to utilize Maxville's state-of-the-art facility to host and entertain guests.

"No expense has been spared in renovating this world class facility into a winemaker's paradise. We have everything one could dream of when it comes to crafting luxury wines. I'm excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this beautiful place", said Owens.

With a transformative and focused approach, Owens brings over 20 years of experience to Maxville's client base. Working side-by-side with each client partner, Maxville utilizes their 23,662 square foot winemaking facility with an additional 22,000 square feet of caves. The facility also comes fully equipped with a WECO optical sorting machine, Pellenc Selectiv destemmer, a basket press, basic monthly chemistry analysis, hot and cold temperature-controlled fully jacketed stainless steel tanks, auto-pump over technology, on-site bottling, and access to fermentation & aging data through the InnoVint software program to produce world class wines.

Acquired in 2014, the 1,000 acre estate has been fully renovated. Capturing the beauty of Chiles Valley, the modern architecture speaks to the peaceful tranquility of the landscape. Recently adding a commercial kitchen, and an array of food and wine experiences, Maxville is a destination offering a full vineyard to bottle experience for both clients and consumers.

For more information on Maxville Winery's Custom Crush facility, please contact Jeff Owens at (707) 567-5705 or [email protected] or visit maxvillelakewines.com.

