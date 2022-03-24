Announcing Dates for the Academy Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022

This year's theme – "Meta Cinema: Transcend, Discover, Begin" starts: 6/7 Tue - 6/20 Mon / Online venues: starts on 4/28 Thu

5720 Entries from 126 countries & regions around the world

The road to the Academy Awards® – The Official Competition supported by Sony explores diversity of expression now and into the future; Smartphone Film Competition has an entry from the youngest filmmaker at just 13-years-old

TOKYO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This, the first year of the "Metaverse," our film festival will transcend the cinema experience with the theme, "Meta Cinema: Transcend, Discover, and Begin." We will present new visual expressions and new ways to enjoy films.

With COVID in 2020 and 2021 came advances in online systems & use. We would like to start a movement to create a platform where people can experience the future of visual filmmaking in a more three-dimensional way and find new styles of entertainment to create a visual culture together with the creators and the viewers.

Please look forward to a new era of the festival, including a "Virtual Cinema" experience, a presentation of a short film created from a script using AI, a talk event exploring how neuroscience, which uses human brain waves to analyze films, can be used in the future of visual expression, and the hot topic NFT initiative.

The "Official Competition supported by Sony" which can lead to a nomination for the Academy Awards, received 3263 submissions from 110 countries and regions. The films created in the midst of social instability include those that depict relationships with family and friends from various angles during the COVID pandemic, and those that satirize modern society by using fantasy, magic and dreams from the viewpoints of immigrants and refugees in an attempt to find hope out of the darkness occurring in the real world.

From one-minute short films that sound a warning to mankind, to bona fide dramas of dreams and hopes, to expressive films that take place in a very personal space. The films embody the breadth of the filmmakers' creativity and expands opportunities to try various styles of visual expression. Filming on smartphones broaden these possibilities and these films that are only made possible by smartphones offer new entertainment possibilities that bring the filmmaker's point of view much closer to the audience.

[SSFF & ASIA 2022]

Dates: Festival - Tuesday, June 7th to Monday, June 20th

Online venue: Thursday, April 28th - Thursday, June 30th

to Online venue: Screening venues: Online venues and multiple venues in Tokyo

Entry fee: Free of charge with the exception of special events https://www.shortshorts.org/en

*2022 website will be open on April 28th

