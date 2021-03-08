Announcing EdInno, a New Initiative to Expand Ecosystem Support for Early Stage Edtech Founders

BOSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the LearnLaunch Accelerator team announced a new initiative to expand the edtech support community and create additional resources for early stage edtech founders.

Meet EdInno , a learning community for edtech innovators.

Across 2020 and into 2021, the edtech ecosystem experienced the largest surge in new edtech companies, ideas, and innovations it had ever seen. This surge was thrilling, inspiring, and highlighted the energy positioned to solve the world's most pressing educational challenges using technology and innovation. It also highlighted the critical need for additional support from the edtech ecosystem.

EdInno was born out of the emerging market need to empower a new generation of diverse edtech entrepreneurs and solutions. It will focus on providing support to companies as early as idea stage and feature a digital space to convene, connect, learn, and build relationships. The team, Tetyana Astashkina, Ben Bungert, Jean Hammond, and Colin Magee, having accelerated a wide range of edtech startups at LearnLaunch Accelerator, knows how challenging it is to persist in the education market and has experienced firsthand the need for new support.

EdInno will add capacity to the education innovation support ecosystem and lead with its explicit mission to democratize access to information and social capital, making founding an edtech company more possible and accessible to all. In addition to community-led activities like interest groups, open discussions, and forums, EdInno will provide a roadmap to success for companies using models, mentorship, curriculum, and resources.

"We need to continue improving to support the founders of tomorrow, today and are thrilled to begin democratizing the expertise and resources we've acquired working with hundreds of edtech startups to formalize and enhance our support of an even broader, earlier stage audience of edtech companies," said Ben Bungert, EdInno, Co-Founder "The market need, catalyzed by an influx of new edtech innovators, has been stimulating and gave us the push to get going. We expect to spend the next few months improving and expanding our resources, testing new programs, and exploring new fruitful partnerships."

The team is currently running a beta with a group of early stage founders and expects to roll out open access to the platform, programming, and experts throughout spring and early summer. In the meantime, EdInno is connecting with founders to continue understanding the market need and engaging with experts and partners to support the new initiative. To learn more, visit our Medium announcement .

For more information, please visit: edinno.com

LearnLaunch Accelerator is the market leader in revenue stage edtech acceleration and investment. Our unique mix of milestone-based funding, venture partner & mentor support, helps impact-driven entrepreneurs scale. For more information, visit https://learnlaunch.com/accelerator/

SOURCE EdInno