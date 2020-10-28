Announcing EmblemHealth and ConnectiCare on CareValue's Medicare Enrollment Website

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Value, Inc., ("CareValue"), based in Canandaigua, New York, has announced that they will be offering EmblemHealth and ConnectiCare Medicare products for online enrollments on MedicareValue.com.

MedicareValue, owned by CareValue, is a compliant, multi-plan, approved, online quoting tool and enrollment platform for independent agents offered at no cost. With MedicareValue, contracted agents can increase their efficiency and sales opportunities by generating and storing compliant electronic Scope of Appointments (eSOAs).

EmblemHealth was founded in the 1930s and is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving more than 3 million members across the New York tri-state area. EmblemHealth's family of companies includes ConnectiCare, one of Connecticut's leading health plans, and WellSpark, a digital wellness company.

With the current COVID-19 health pandemic, CareValue is dedicated to helping agents navigate the current Medicare landscape. By leveraging CareValue's easy-to-use MedicareValue platform and newly expanded carrier options, agents can rest assured that they will not miss a beat working and selling remotely to their clients while also staying compliant and safe. Holding Medicare appointments remotely is the best option to remaining healthy this AEP season.

CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements with independent agents looking to sell in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in getting their own free MedicareValue website including the EmblemHealth and/or ConnectiCare enrollment option are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

CareValue is a national Field Marketing Organization for Senior Insurance Products. Agents affiliated with CareValue produced more than 11,000 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D enrollments during the 2020 Annual Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2019. CareValue solves the distribution needs of more than 50 insurance companies.

Enroll more, earn more - learn how you can grow your business with your own MedicareValue site at no cost. Call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted today.

Media Contact

Amanda Raymond

855-888-8326

[email protected]

SOURCE Care Value, Inc.