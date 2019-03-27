Announcing EventMobi's Appointment Booking: The Modern Approach to Event Networking

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The opportunity to network is one of the top drivers to attend events. In response to this demand, we're excited to announce the release of a new major enhancement to the EventMobi event app platform - Appointment Booking . This tool is the most effective way for attendees to connect and book 1-on-1 meetings with each other before and during an event.

"Face-to-face time is such a crucial factor in an event's success so planners need a way to enable more intentional connections. With Appointment Booking, networking is made easier and measurable," says Bob Vaez, CEO of EventMobi.

With EventMobi's Appointment Booking , attendees can now schedule times and confirm meetings on-site with other attendees or exhibitors weeks in advance. Clients have already been taking advantage of the new tool with great results. "The ability to book meetings was incredibly beneficial for our executives. They were able to make more purposeful connections according to their needs and interests," says Tracy Blyth, Executive Director of the Canadian Society of Association Executives Trillium.

How EventMobi Appointment Booking Changes Networking at Events

Ease of use is at the heart of the design with a convenient process that requires no training or special skills from attendees. They just need to locate a specific person in the attendee list and send a meeting request via the event app. The respondent then receives an email or push notification, which they can then accept or reject. If accepted, appointment details appear in the agendas of both parties.

Communication is delivered in a private and secure 1-on-1 channel only visible to the meeting participants. Additionally, for attendees not interested in receiving meeting invites, they can easily opt-out.

The analytics and reporting features included with the Appointment Booking tool provide event planners with access to metrics that give direct insight into event success.

