Announcing Expanded Distribution in Latin America: Barry Callebaut Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement with Levapan

-Barry Callebaut signs strategic distribution agreement with Levapan for global brands

-Callebaut, Mona Lisa and Sicao under long-term agreement

-Distribution agreement expands presence to Colombia and Ecuador and strengthens position in the Dominican Republic-

-New chocolate products and innovative decorations to be available in Colombia and further countries for the first time

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced today to expand further into Latin America via a new long-term agreement with the Colombian food ingredient supplier Levapan, which has wide distribution networks in Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and other countries.

Steve Woolley, President & CEO, Region Americas, Barry Callebaut, said, "This strategic supply agreement enables both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth throughout Latin America. We will continue to drive expansion in the Americas to be the #1 chocolate partner for our customers."

The agreement will allow Levapan to increase capacity and service offerings including chocolate products from the global Barry Callebaut brands Mona Lisa®, Callebaut® and Sicao®, to supply chocolate in Latin America.

Jesús Carlos Valencia, Managing Director of Barry Callebaut Group for Northern Latin America, said, "This is just the beginning of our expansion in North Latin America and the Caribbean. We have a strong growth ambition and are seizing the potential in these vital markets for our chocolate products."

About Levapan

Levapan is a Colombian company founded in 1956 specialized in the production, marketing and distribution of raw materials for the food industry, bakery and confectionery, mass consumption products, gastronomy, agribusiness, vegetable and animal proteins, with presence in Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Dominican Republic and Panama. https://www.levapan.com/en/quienes-somos/

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com) :

With annual sales of about CHF 7.2 billion (EUR 6.6 billion / USD 7.9 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ®, Carma ® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa ®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

