Announcing First Shipments of MatrixSpace Radar

Small, low cost, high-performance radar for rapid air and ground-based awareness, drone detection available domestically and internationally

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixSpace Radar – the smallest, lightest, low cost, high-performance radar – is now shipping to commercial and public organizations in the United States and approved international countries. The award-winning product's commercial delivery follows its recent Federal Communications Commission authorization.

Designed and developed in the USA, MatrixSpace Radar offers robust situational awareness of both airborne and ground-based objects, regardless of lighting and weather conditions. This facilitates highly accurate drone detection and Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) capabilities, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight for uncrewed, autonomous and tethered aircraft, and overall general aviation safety.

MatrixSpace Radar is a very low SWaP-C (size, weight, power and cost), requires no additional infrastructure and is deployable in minutes without specialist training.

Quote from Dan Nobbe, Vice President of RF and Radar Systems, MatrixSpace

"The demand for fast, effective ground and air surveillance is growing rapidly, and partners and customers tell us of their limitations with current solutions. MatrixSpace Radar is designed to provide radar for the rest of us - cost and performance which allows for use cases previously out of reach to commercial, public safety and defense situations."

Quote from Manu Lubrano, CEO and co-founder, INVOLI

"MatrixSpace provides scalable, comprehensive, low altitude, noncooperative detection at any time of day or weather, at a price point that finally makes powerful radar readily accessible. This is key for accelerating advanced air mobility as well as a wide range of public safety and commercial programs such as drone first responder, drone detection and critical infrastructure inspections."

MatrixSpace's mission is to offer real-time AI and edge processing-based sensing with the ability to detect and track multiple types of objects in any environment. Combining industry-leading sensing, AI edge processing and RF communication in real-time is a major technology breakthrough that will reinvent business models across multiple vertical market applications, in particular the defense and public safety industry. MatrixSpace Radar is the foundational product of this open architecture sensing platform.

MatrixSpace Radar has the lowest cost, size, weight and power (SWAP) of any comparable radar on the market today. Key features are:

Portable – Small form factor (8.7cm x 14.1cm x 4.2cm) allows you to place units in any location and simply carry to new locations as needed. Easily attach to autonomous vehicles, or fixed locations like water towers, buildings or poles for a full 360-degree view.

– Small form factor (8.7cm x 14.1cm x 4.2cm) allows you to place units in any location and simply carry to new locations as needed. Easily attach to autonomous vehicles, or fixed locations like water towers, buildings or poles for a full 360-degree view. Detect and monitor relevant movement in any environment – humans, airborne objects, ground vehicles – even in visually challenging conditions, including rain, fog and smoke.

relevant movement in any environment – humans, airborne objects, ground vehicles – even in visually challenging conditions, including rain, fog and smoke. Fast to deploy – Install and configure the device in minutes. No specialized training required.

– Install and configure the device in minutes. No specialized training required. Ultra-low power supply - The radar's low energy consumption means it can be powered by solar or battery for remote, long-term usage. No standard electricity connection is needed.

- The radar's low energy consumption means it can be powered by solar or battery for remote, long-term usage. No standard electricity connection is needed. Open and extensible – MatrixSpace Radar is based on an open architecture which easily integrates with industry-wise UTM, Command and Control, counter UAS and traffic and video surveillance systems for a comprehensive, unified view.

– MatrixSpace Radar is based on an open architecture which easily integrates with industry-wise UTM, Command and Control, counter UAS and traffic and video surveillance systems for a comprehensive, unified view. 4D imaging radar – MatrixSpace Radar is the most advanced radar technology designed to both detect objects and visualize them while capturing key aspects of telemetry, such as range, location, heading and altitude, etc.

– MatrixSpace Radar is the most advanced radar technology designed to both detect objects and visualize them while capturing key aspects of telemetry, such as range, location, heading and altitude, etc. Ability to export internationally.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar. We are addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified, and data collected in real-time - no cloud access required. We're building the smallest radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 4D (the size, location, and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. www.matrixspace.com.

