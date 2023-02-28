Announcing Fraym's New Program: Proxy Measurement of Fortified Food Coverage in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and India

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraym is pleased to announce a new two-year, $1.4 million program to produce a novel dataset measuring access to and reach of fortified foods as a proxy for coverage in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and India. This effort to use machine learning to generate accurate, predictive data about fortified food coverage to address critical gaps in micronutrient access was made possible through a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Ben Leo, Chief Executive Officer at Fraym, said, "We are proud to bring our solution to the question of micronutrient adequacy, and deliver this novel set of data to the nutrition community. Our technology is designed to address critical development needs, and we look forward to this impactful application."

Pairing our cutting-edge data with subject matter experts will yield a highly actionable, spatially enabled measure of fortified food coverage in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and two states in India. Fraym aims to build a scalable measure of fortified food coverage that rapidly assesses: (1) Service delivery mismatches, (2) Effectiveness of critical social protection programs, and (3) Inform investment strategies sub-nationally.

Fraym will achieve this goal by:

Developing and validating a framework for measuring fortified food coverage in the target countries;

Creating a relevant, spatially precise dataset measuring household level fortified food coverage; and

Making this data available to micronutrient partners so they can investigate service delivery gaps for target population subgroups.

Throughout the first year of this effort, Fraym will lay the foundation for the program's success by:

Developing a research-backed framework for measuring fortified food coverage in Nigeria , Ethiopia , and India ;

, , and ; Consulting with on-the-ground partners to determine the most actionable data components and use cases for this novel dataset;

Producing a spatially enabled proxy measure of fortified food coverage in Nigeria , Ethiopia , and India for testing and consultation; and

, , and for testing and consultation; and Building the framework for updating and refining this measure in the second year of the program.

About Fraym

Fraym data lets partners and customers zoom-in on any community in the world and know the people's attributes, attitudes, and preferences. The company's FUSEfraym™ software automates intensive machine learning processes to turn ordinary household surveys into census-like spatial data across entire countries. With Fraym data, partners and customers select indicators relevant to their area of interest, create custom profiles, and analyze their target audience anywhere in the world.

