Announcing Fruit Punch Music -- Spotify for Kids

Fruit Punch Music is a first-of-its-kind app that allows kids the freedom to explore music across genres and decades from artists such as Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and The Temptations. With dozens of stations ranging from Pop to Country, Alternative Pop to Disney, parents can share in the listening experience while their children discover engaging new music. With Fruit Punch Music, music discovery is exciting and healthy — kids can explore tens of thousands of songs across decades of music.

Unlike other streaming services, parents can guide their child's listening by setting daily time limits or blocking specific stations. Importantly, children will never see or hear product advertisements because Fruit Punch Music is completely ad-free.

Fruit Punch values families' privacy and has designed Fruit Punch Music to collect as little personal information as possible. Any collected data is used solely to improve the service within our strict privacy policy and is never sold to any third party. The app does not integrate with any social network or use any advertising platform, and is fully compliant with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Fruit Punch Music highlights include:

Unlimited ad-free music streaming to dozens of stations

Access to tens of thousands of songs passing a multipoint approval process

Parental controls allowing limits based on music genre and listening time

An ever-expanding catalog of music with new tracks added daily

Numerous stations across genres and decades including Top 40, Teen Hollywood Hits, Musicals & Soundtracks, Kindie & Children's TV Hit Songs, to the best from the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and 00's

Unwavering safety and security that does not include any social network or advertising integration

Music streaming has rapidly become the largest segment of music consumption. As the industry leader and the only pure play music service dedicated to families, Fruit Punch Music sees a huge growth opportunity due to the brand's promise to promote music discovery while alleviating inappropriate content concerns.

75% of Americans listen to music online — an increase of 12.5% y/y

68% of Americans listen to music on their phone — an increase of 7% y/y

Catalog, the cornerstone of Children's Music, continues to be the biggest share of on-demand streams*

The company stated, "We are thrilled to introduce Fruit Punch Music, a first-of-its-kind music streaming platform, to kids and their families. We are committed to playing a key role in allowing kids around the world to experience the enjoyment, creative and educational opportunities of music."

Fruit Punch Music gives all families a 7-day free trial with unlimited access to all features and content. Subscription pricing is $3.99 per month or $24.99 annually.

About Fruit Punch, Inc.

Fruit Punch Music is the go-to music streaming service for families. With a commitment to outstanding music discovery, safety, and privacy, Fruit Punch Music is the only pure play music streaming service that kids love and parents appreciate. FruitPunchApp.com

*Nielsen Music 2017: Percentage of overall sales within each genre that come from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Soundcloud, YouTube, Deezer, Rhapsody, Tidal, et. al.

