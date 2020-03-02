Announcing Gen3, a New Paradigm Delivering Advanced Solutions for SmartSimple Clients

TORONTO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Solutions, Re-Solved Inc. ("Re-Solved") and SmartSimple Software Inc. ("SmartSimple") have come together to form a new entity, Gen3 Inc. ("Gen3").

Both organizations have collaborated for over a decade, delivering systems for clients in pharma, insurance, philanthropy and research. Gen3's mission is to deliver state-of-the-art collaborative solutions that empower some of the world's largest, highest-profile organizations to maximize their operational impact through SmartSimple's leading-edge technology and Re-Solved's proven implementation methodology.

Gen3 enables SmartSimple to do more of what it's known for, platform development. SmartSimple can focus solely on developing new, innovative functionality to its platform, Platform3.

Gen3 will be led by Re-Solved senior leadership, Malcolm Klotz and Mariana Catz working alongside SmartSimple Co-founders Mike Reid and Keith Yau. It will implement projects with highly unique, advanced requirements while SmartSimple's Deploy team will implement projects that can be built by Platform3's base functionality.

Gen3 also brings unique capabilities that empowers clients to harness Platform3's flexibility. From change management to process re-engineering, Gen3 offers additional consulting services providing guidance to clients to ensure the success of their implemented system.

"Gen3 ushers in the next evolution of SmartSimple. Our goal has always been to empower clients through collaborative technology solutions. Gen3 aligns with that mission and bolsters the value we bring to our community." – Mike Reid, SmartSimple COO & Co-Founder

For over a decade, we've partnered with clients to successfully transform their organizations by maximizing the SmartSimple platform to improve business processes, and provide better access to meaningful data. As one, together under Gen3, we'll be able to do that at far greater scale and impact." – Malcolm Klotz, Re-Solved Founder & Chief Technology Officer

To learn more about Gen3, visit www.gen3impact.com .

About Gen3

Since 2007, Gen3 has been developing, configuring, and implementing holistic grant and case management solutions enabling philanthropic organizations to align their vision with the achievement of their goals. By leveraging the dynamic flexibility of SmartSimple's Platform3, Gen3 delivers state-of-the-art collaborative solutions that empower some of the largest, highest profile organizations in the world, enabling them to maximize their mission's impact.

About SmartSimple

SmartSimple is a global leader in cloud-based automation software, offering process solutions used by over 350 clients in more than 192 countries. Some of the largest foundations, Fortune 100 companies, research funders and government agencies, choose SmartSimple to enrich their impact and create greater efficiencies in their processes.

