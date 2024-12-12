Announcing General Availability of Employee Portal with Integrated New Hire Onboarding to Streamline ABA Practice Management

Refreshed Portal Enables Secure, Centralized Document Management, Helping ABA Practices Stay Compliant and Efficient

DIABLO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilma™, the AI-powered practice management system specifically designed for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy providers, today proudly announces the general availability of its newly refreshed Employee Portal with integrated new hire onboarding capabilities. This innovative feature offers secure and centralized employee records management, document tracking, and automated credential expiration alerts, empowering ABA practice owners and HR managers to streamline operations and maintain compliance with ease.

With regulatory requirements and credentialing demands increasing, ABA organizations often struggle to stay ahead of expiring documents, multiple funding source guidelines, and meticulous recordkeeping standards. The Employee Portal directly addresses these challenges by integrating seamlessly into Wilma's all-in-one practice management platform, eliminating the inefficiencies and frustrations of juggling multiple software tools and spreadsheets.

Solving the Unique Challenges of ABA Practices

In the ABA therapy field, employee credentialing and record maintenance are not simply nice-to-haves - they are integral to delivering quality care and meeting payer and state mandates. Many practice owners and HR managers find themselves grappling with a patchwork of solutions - paper files, disparate online drives, and separate credentialing systems - that consume time, increase administrative overhead, and risk costly errors or compliance gaps. Wilma™'s Employee Portal solves these issues with a single, user-friendly interface that prioritizes data security, accuracy, and proactive compliance management.

Document Tracking and Automation

The Employee Portal utilizes Wilma™'s automation to simplify every facet of employee records management. Users can securely upload and store critical documents - such as licenses, certifications, and immunization records - and easily organize them into customizable categories. The system automatically flags soon-to-expire credentials and sends timely notifications, ensuring that administrators address renewals before they become urgent, or worse expire.

Practice owners and HR managers can quickly identify employees who require follow-up on missing or outdated documentation, enabling them to maintain uninterrupted service delivery and avoid compliance pitfalls.

Fully Integrated for Maximum Efficiency

Where many solutions fall short by existing outside the main practice management ecosystem, Wilma™'s Employee Portal lives fully within the Wilma™ platform. With single interface access, users benefit from a familiar interface and can easily transition between employee documentation tasks and other essential functionalities - such as scheduling, payroll, billing, or client care management - without ever leaving the system.

This fully integrated approach means that credentialing updates can flow seamlessly into scheduling, ensuring only properly authorized staff are assigned to client sessions. The result is a system that not only saves time but also enhances quality control and regulatory readiness across all facets of ABA service delivery.

"Our goal with the Employee Portal is to liberate ABA practice owners and HR managers from administrative burdens so they can focus on delivering exceptional client care," says Rushal Patel, VP of Customer Success at Wilma. "By centralizing employee documents and automating expiration tracking, we are directly responding to our customers' biggest pain points. This means no more frantic searches for missing documents and no more surprises when a key license or certification expires."

Available Now with No Extra Cost

True to Wilma™'s mission of making advanced practice management accessible, the Employee Portal is available now as part of all current plans. There are no hidden fees, no complicated modules to purchase, and no lengthy integrations required. Existing customers can enable the feature immediately to start experiencing the benefits of secure, centralized document management.

About Wilma

Wilma is an AI-powered practice management system designed specifically for ABA therapy organizations. With a commitment to simplifying the administrative side of healthcare, Wilma integrates clinical data collection, RCM services, and now, a comprehensive Employee Portal. By streamlining operations and offering actionable insights, Wilma helps ABA providers deliver high-quality services and achieve sustainable growth.

