Announcing General Availability of FlexRule® O: The Open Decision Intelligence Platform for Modern Enterprise

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule is proud to announce the general availability of FlexRule O, one of the most powerful and feature-complete solutions in the emerging Decision Intelligence Platform category.

As business leaders contend with frequent changes in markets and regulations, and the increased complexity of their organization's technology and operations, they are looking at Decision Intelligence to improve agility, introduce efficiencies, reduce costs, and deliver better business outcomes.

FlexRule's commitment to open standards means that organizations don't need to utilize proprietary notation and languages and can leverage best practices developed over the years across industries.

FlexRule O represents an important milestone in the development of the platform, as Arash Aghlara, Founder and CEO of FlexRule, explains:

"Since day one, our goal has been to build a platform to manage decisions end-to-end and bring business rules, data, machine learning, and orchestration together in one unified and integrated platform. We are also laser-focused on ensuring the platform remains simple to use, even by non-IT staff.

FlexRule O completes the puzzle: its openness and high conformance with standards such as DMN will remove barriers for enterprise organizations operating in regulated environments to design, automate, and operationalize Decision Intelligence at scale. Nothing in the market is as powerful yet simple as FlexRule."

FlexRule O is the only Decision Intelligence Platform that is truly open, unified, and simple. It allows Enterprise organizations to quickly go to market with new products and services and react and adapt to changes in a matter of days, not weeks or months, without draining internal IT resources.

While the vast majority of competitors scramble to build Decision Intelligence features or erroneously label existing ones as such, FlexRule is already one step ahead by meeting the de facto standard for decision modeling: Decision Model and Notation™ (DMN™) Conformance Level 3 (CL3). It offers many benefits to organizations implementing a Decision Intelligence solution:

It's an industry standard to define, model, and execute business decisions

Clarity: separating the "what" from the "how" when building decision models

Interoperability between technologies and systems, thus avoiding vendor lock-in

Gartner has recently included FlexRule in their new Market Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms, an acknowledgment that further cements FlexRule's position as a major player in the Decision Intelligence space.

For more information about FlexRule O visit: www.flexrule.com/platform

FlexRule® is on a mission to empower all business, Operations, and IT leaders in organizations to improve the speed and quality of key business decisions in changing environments.

FlexRule® provides an Open Decision Intelligence Platform guided by the methodology called Decision-Centric Approach® to empower organizations to adapt their business decisions effectively and efficiently in changing environments. With an innovative and future-thinking approach, FlexRule® reduces the complexity of technology and makes these advanced decision-making technologies more accessible to everyone in the organization.

