Announcing Green Kids Club's New Book: Lek, the Elephant Whisperer

News provided by

Green Kids Club

12 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

The True Story of Lek Chailert, Founder of Save Elephant Foundation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Kids Club authors a children's book about the life story of Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation. Sylvia Medina, president of Green Kids Club in Idaho, USA, was moved to write a children's story adaptation of the life and work of activist Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation, after witnessing her inspiring work firsthand during a 2022 visit to Thailand. The release of "Lek, the Elephant Whisperer" is scheduled for mid-December 2023.

Lek Book Cover
Green Kids Club's latest book, "Lek, the Elephant Whisperer," brings Lek Chailert's remarkable life to young readers in an engaging children's story format. From her first encounter with a tiger as a young girl, Lek's story is full of resilience and determination. It shares how she overcame cultural challenges while advocating for Asian elephants, and her tenacity led her to start a movement highlighting the struggles of these animals and promoting their protection. Lek continues to educate her country's people about the importance of safeguarding Asian elephants and works to rescue them from labor and tourism exploitation. Her non-profit, Save Elephant Foundation establishes sanctuaries for rescued elephants and addresses issues of elephant abuse in Thailand's industries. They have saved hundreds of elephants from neglect and relocated them to sanctuaries across various countries in Asia. Lek's impact extends to other animals, and she has appeared in documentaries and movies, receiving recognition and awards for her exceptional work. She received the Genesis Award from the American Humane Society for her National Geographic documentary "Vanishing Giants," and was recognized as one of Time Magazine's "Heroes from Asia." Lek is now a member of the Thai Parliament, where she continues her mission.

Through her storytelling, Medina aims to educate children about the real-world issues facing these vulnerable animals and the environmental heroes who work to protect them. She is the author of over 20 books and is a dedicated international animal activist. She collaborates closely with various nonprofit organizations and rescue missions. Green Kids Club donates a portion of its proceeds to support animal welfare, conservation, and family causes.

To purchase Green Kids Club books go to https://www.greenkidsclub.com/shop.

SOURCE Green Kids Club

