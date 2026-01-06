Announcing Guanology™ -- PreterNatural™ Skincare Anchored in Guanabana

Transforming centuries-old herbal wisdom into modern skincare through ingredient-led formulation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guanology™ debuts PreterNatural™ skincare anchored in guanabana, a tropical evergreen tree and its superfruit long revered in traditional herbal practices. The brand introduces a philosophy rooted in nourishment and ingredient intention—bridging ancestral plant wisdom with a modern approach to skincare.

PreterNatural™ Skincare. Post this Guanology™ PreterNatural™ Skincare Speed Speed Guanology™ Co-Founder Cheryl Boyle, holding a guanabana fruit (soursop). Guanology™ Active PreterNatural™ Complete Trio

At the heart of Guanology™ is the guanabana (soursop), valued for its rare acetogenins, antioxidants and a nutrient-rich vitamin profile. Rather than following trend-driven formulation, Guanology™ creates its formulations around this singular ingredient, developing skincare that reflects balance, compositional clarity and long-term skin support. Each formula is anchored by the brand's proprietary G Complex™—a carefully composed system that brings together guanabana with complementary botanicals including moringa, dandelion, mullein and kakadu plum.

"We set out to create skincare that moves beyond trends—formulas rooted in nourishment and intention," said Cheryl Boyle, Co-Founder and public face of Guanology™. "PreterNatural™ reflects our belief in honoring nature's intelligence, particularly guanabana, and formulating with clarity and purpose."

The Debut Collection: Active PreterNatural™ Complete Trio

Guanology™ launches with its debut collection—the Active PreterNatural™ Cleanser, Toner and Serum—bringing the brand's formulation philosophy to life. Designed as a cohesive system built around guanabana, the trio introduces a considered approach to skincare through a streamlined three-step ritual intended to support a consistent, nourishment-driven experience guided by formulation integrity.

At the core of the collection is Guanology™'s proprietary G Complex™, which anchors the brand's approach across all three formulations. Working in harmony, the Cleanser, Toner and Serum form a focused ritual that expresses formulation complexity through clarity and intention—resulting in an experience to feel refined, not excessive.

Beauty Boost Tea: A Thoughtful Extension

Guanology™ extends its PreterNatural™ philosophy into inner wellness with the debut of the Beauty Boost Tea—a refined botanical blend inspired by guanabana's longstanding role in restorative herbal traditions. Created as a considered complement to the Guanology™ ritual, the tea offers a quiet moment of nourishment for those who approach beauty as a holistic practice.

Crafted with whole-plant purity and intention, this antioxidant-rich infusion unites Guanabana with restorative herbs to create a soothing, whole-body experience. Whether enjoyed on its own or alongside the Complete Trio, the Beauty Boost Tea brings the brand's guanabana-centered story into a sensory, daily ritual grounded in heritage and refinement.

Innovation & Integrity

Guanology™ formulations are dermatologist-tested, vegan, and cruelty-free, developed without parabens, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance. From ethically sourced botanicals to sustainable packaging, the brand reflects a considered approach to modern skincare—one that balances integrity, formulation design and accessibility within the luxury space.

Guanology™ — PreterNatural™ Skincare

Available now at www.guanology.com

For a limited time, enjoy $50 off the Complete Trio (regularly $250) with code GUANOLOGY

About Guanology™

Guanology™ is a PreterNatural™ skincare brand anchored in guanabana, a tropical evergreen tree and its superfruit revered for its rare acetogenins and nutrient-rich profile. Drawing from ancestral herbal wisdom and elevated through modern formulation, the brand amplifies guanabana through its proprietary G Complex™—a thoughtfully composed blend of botanicals designed to support balance and resilience in the look of skin.

With clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations, Guanology™ offers skincare designed to feel intentional, refined and grounded in nourishment. The brand also offers the Beauty Boost Tea as an extension of its philosophy for those who enjoy approaching skincare as a complete ritual.

Powered by Nature. Be Extraordinary!™

