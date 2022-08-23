Announcing HH Global's new Net Zero targets

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is committed to being the first-choice, global, tech-enabled creative production and procurement partner to brands seeking stronger, more sustainable growth. Therefore, it is important that we are continually assessing and improving our ESG targets and framework, aligned to UN Sustainable Development Goals.

We are updating our current carbon reduction targets to harmonize with the new science-based net-zero standard set out at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). The new standard is aligned with the science of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5C.

During COP26 in Glasgow last year, a new standard for net-zero was introduced – prior to this there was no agreed standard. Many companies planned to achieve net-zero through 'carbon offsets', which are credits generated by projects reducing carbon emissions elsewhere. However, many existing carbon offsets are of inadequate quality and hard to verify, with some even increasing global emissions. The new net-zero standard allows less room for companies to cut corners - HH Global plans to lead by example.

This new standard is requested by both clients and investors, such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Unilever and Blackstone. Having an approved target will ensure that we have a credible science-based carbon reduction pathway and further maintains our position as leaders in sustainable impact and accountability.

The following key milestones to achieve the net-zero target are proposed for HH Global:

50% reduction by 2030*

90% reduction by 2040*

Ongoing investment in nature-based solutions

10% neutralization by 2040

* Compared to a FY22 baseline

Achieving net-zero will require a collective concerted effort from our business and suppliers alike. We are committed to collaboration with both our clients and suppliers to encourage them to switch to renewable energy and source environmentally friendly materials. We also work with logistics companies to ensure they use low-carbon transport and leverage our insights to help our clients to make informed sustainable purchasing decisions.

Everyone has a part to play in achieving this new net-zero target. Having ambition, positive well-informed conversations and a clear roadmap is critical. We will continue to ensure that our sustainability objectives are fully embedded into our company culture and processes to make sure we play our part in protecting our planet for the future.

