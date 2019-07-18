Announcing HTTPS Support for the DNSimple Redirector

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSimple, a leader in domain name management security, announces the ability to use the DNSimple Redirector to set up encrypted end-to-end HTTPS redirects.

DNSimple knows that privacy and security concerns have caused more of the internet to adopt HTTPS-everywhere – this is a good thing. As more top level domains (including .APP, .BANK, .DEV, and .PAGE) enforce HTTPS, the use of a URL redirector that works with SSL certificates is a necessity.

All DNSimple Business and Professional customers can now configure HTTPS redirects as part of their subscription plan. Simply setup the URL record as you normally would, then request a certificate for the source - it's that easy. Incoming HTTPS requests will be handled automatically with that SSL certificate.

"Our Redirector with HTTPS support now secures traffic for your customers with zero configuration effort," says Luca Guidi, DNSimple Senior Engineer. "HTTPS redirects guarantee enhanced privacy for users as any request is encrypted including the redirect information and destination URL."

Additional information about this new feature can be found on our blog at https://blog.dnsimple.com.

About DNSimple

DNSimple provides the tools you need to buy, connect, and operate your domains. We offer a carefully crafted web interface for managing domains and DNS records, as well as an HTTP API with a variety of code libraries and tools. We help secure your domains with two-factor authentication. We fully support HTTPS, and even authored a comic explaining how HTTPS works — https://howdns.works.

Contact:

Andrew Rabbitt

800-220-3458

andrew.rabbitt@dnsimple.com

SOURCE DNSimple