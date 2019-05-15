Announcing Hypochlorous Acid, Skin Care Technology Unsurpassed

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Technology Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) has been found to not only create interest among the Scientific community with studies1 on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and HPV but also is used to promote Skin Health, Assists Healing, Anti-Microbial, Acne and Anti-Ageing characteristics. Curativa Bay announces improved HOCL technology maintaining stability, efficacy, Organic Status and now available.

HOCL Skin Mist

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is the most important substance naturally made by the human body that can be produced at commercial scale-- pure and stable--- and made available for routine use in skin, wound and eye care. There is just nothing comparable amongst the whole spectrum of natural products that can bring so many benefits.2

Origins and effects: Made by your white blood cells and others that reside in skin and brain tissues, HOCl serves as the body's 'first responder' to irritation and injury---correcting blemishes, hurrying the healing of all kinds of wounds, and maintaining health and wellness of skin at all stages of life. Short-lived when applied topically, it quickly triggers cascades of local events that all contribute to restoring skin to its optimal condition.

Science and HOCl: The scientific evidence supporting these effects is plentiful and is published in the most rigorous and prestigious biomedical and chemistry journals. Newly discovered features of HOCl have come about from the value of making it pure, homogeneous and more comparable to the way it's naturally made in the body.

Curativa Bay (www.curativabay.com) is a boutique Veteran Owned skin care manufacturer located in Clearwater Florida providing innovative natural and organic skin care solutions with an emphasis on Organic Hypochlorous Acid Skin Mist.

1 https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1005914

2 https://www.curativabay.com/faqs/

