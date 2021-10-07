Announcing InGoodTaste: An Independent Creative Consultancy Focused On Grey Space Thinking™ and Positive Cultural Change

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an extreme independence and a focus on solving problems using Grey Space Thinking, InGoodTaste has been launched by Mark Riedy, founder of TRUE Communications and digital marketing agency A Known Quantity, along with a group of managing partners. The collective team brings over 75 years of creativity and innovative problem solving to their clients.

Effective today, TRUE Communications and A Known Quantity become a part of InGoodTaste. All of the communications and digital marketing services that both companies provided will now be offered as part of InGoodTaste's multi-disciplinary strategy and marketing services. The combined agency features over 20 team members based largely in the San Francisco Bay Area; Boulder, Colorado and Park City, Utah.

"For the past 16 years at TRUE Communications and A Known Quantity we have solved an incredible range of problems in partnership with leading brands," says Mark Riedy, Co-Founder and COO of InGoodTaste. "But we always wanted to have an offering that was highly strategic and led with strong creative thinking. InGoodTaste bridges that gap and allows us to work with our partners to solve all of their most important business strategy and marketing challenges."

"The fusion of TRUE's communications expertise and the creative firepower of my partners at InGoodTaste, makes for an unprecedented opportunity to bring new, business-transforming solutions to clients that will rival anything out there," Riedy explained. "My partners at InGoodTaste have spent their careers charting the future and fundamentally believe that companies will not stay in business, let alone thrive, without radical change. What really drives InGoodTaste is creating an organization that will help brands remain well ahead of the rate of change."

In order to predict what's ahead, the team at InGoodTaste lives in the future. To do this they deploy Grey Space Thinking as their guiding mindset--a way of being and thinking--rather than a specific tool or a method. Grey Space Thinking is the opposite of binary, black-and-white concepting; it's about accepting that we live in a complex, uncertain world and the opportunity is found in the places between extremes. The team at InGoodTaste believe that innovative solutions to the problems that exist is best done in that Grey Space.

Problems that InGoodTaste likes to solve include business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, and social impact. The communications strategy and execution that TRUE has offered long-held clients will continue as a central focus of the business under InGoodTaste.

Current clients of InGoodTaste include Spot Insurance, Maxpro Fitness, Superpedestrian, asensei, Rapha, Goldwin, Canyon, Giro Sport Design, Zwift, Wahoo, ROKA, Küat, and more.

Contact information: Greg Fisher [email protected]; 1.707.495.3756

About InGoodTaste

InGoodTaste is a creative consultancy focused on driving positive change in the world through Grey Space Thinking™. We collaborate with our partners to solve their most essential challenges by dreaming up innovative solutions in the Grey Space. We solve problems for our partners, ranging from business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, social impact, and strategic communication.

We are always seeking creators of change. If you're a creative, a storyteller, a project manager, a strategist, an experimenter, or a dreamer, send us your folio, resume or website [email protected]

