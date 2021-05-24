Announcing InsurTech Express Launches a New Innovative Website, InsurTechExpress.com, 'A One Stop Life Insurance Resource'

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech Express, LLC - a leading provider of insurance technology content and resources for the Life Insurance and Annuity industry - today announced it has launched a new website, www.insurtechexpress.com replacing its previous website. InsurTech Express did extensive market research and then partnered with a team of experienced Software Developers and Web Designers to create a new innovative website.

The new website has enhanced new features such as a user engaging calendar for industry virtual events, webinars, and conferences. There is a Self-Service Demo page to test drive the latest innovative software platforms. Expanded categories and content for Solution Platforms. Easy navigation on the industry career page for carrier job sites, featured jobs, and expanded profiles on professional talent. Subscribe to blog posts for the latest trends and industry updates. There are many more enhancements and resource links.

"Insurtech express is uniquely positioned to add value to this evolving industry. They understand the emerging trends and innovation partnerships in the insurtech space more than any other organization. Covr is excited to be part of what Ken is building." - Michael Kalen, CEO at Covr Financial Technologies

The new InsurTech Express platform is built with a best practice user experience, maximizes SEO, device responsive, and an administrative backend for speed to market functionality to support rapid content changes. "We continue to have tremendous growth in social media & digital media followers, clientele and website visitors from the insurance vertical. Our goal is to create an enhanced experience where the user can quickly and easily access & engage with vast amounts of Life Insurance & Annuity Technology content and resources, we offer at www.insurtechexpress.com. By leveraging our industry expertise and resources, we are able to help clients grow their business through increasing sales." - Ken Leibow, CEO at InsurTech Express

About InsurTech Express

InsurTech Express is the principal resource that brings the Life Insurance and Annuity community together in one easy-to-access, secure online location for information and the latest innovation on Insurance Technology. It is a network with active participation in industry associations like ACORD, LDTC, LIDMA & NAIFA; and conferences like InsureTech Connect, Reuters Events Insurance, iLTCI, and NAILBA; Digital Media like Broker World; and Social Media like LinkedIn. The network includes Carriers, Distributors, Advisors, and Solution Providers.

InsurTech Express reports on and develops innovative technology such as AI and their Patent Pending Commission Blockchain for Life Insurance. All the information and tools on insurtechexpress.com are accessible to the public at no cost. Features include:

InsurTech Express Content — Blog visitors/subscribers can learn the latest life insurance and annuity technology news & trends. This includes Spotlight News, Whitepapers, Case Studies, Press Releases, and Social Media feeds.

Resources — Matching people and opportunities in the insurance sector. Links to industry associations, insurance digital media, underwriting, analytics, and featured solution providers. Agencies & Advisors can access 25+ carrier portals from one place.

Events & Webinars — Engaging Calendar for virtual industry events, webinars, podcasts, and conferences. Past and Present photo galleries are also included.

Services for hire:

Strategic Consulting

Software Development

Marketing Program

Sale of Software Platforms

Lead Generation Service

Training

