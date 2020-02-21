ANNOUNCING: Intangible Forms by Shohei Fujimoto at ARTECHOUSE NYC

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTECHOUSE, the nation's first innovative digital art space with multiple locations across the United States including Washington, DC, New York and Miami, continues its 2020 NYC season on March 3rd with Intangible Forms, an audio visual journey into both the known and unknown by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto. The multi-sensory installation is abstract in nature and minimalist in form, revealing to the viewer the elaborate and invisible systems that underlie our reality, making visible the powerful forces that shape our every moment. The results are dramatic, visceral, almost operatic in nature, inviting guests to exist in a space and time all its own, for the duration of the visit.

Light, time, and autonomy are recurring motifs that travel throughout the installation and coded operations serve as a building block for Fujimoto's process of exploration. Often, he refers to code and the mathematical operations as the invisible markers that create form. Sculpting imagery not in a particular shape, but sculpting the mathematical operations behind the image to give shape. Both intricate and alluring, Fujimoto's works are prime examples for a new way of drawing and creating visual artworks.

The centerpiece installation invites us to see the intangible as tangible using kinetic laser modules set in a hazy soundscape. But what is it all about? "I've been trying to generate virtual consciousness and, in extension, virtual life in this work, triggering a deeper sense of humanity in ourselves" - shares Fujimoto. This central idea continues through a series of four more works spread throughout the space, all of which are created to exist in their own time axis with limited functionality, that imitate life phenomena around us. "I hope by the end of their visit, the guests are able to focus on their own universal sense of being."

"At ARTECHOUSE we continue in our mission to connect audiences to art in an entirely new way, stimulating minds, emotions, and imagination through multiple touchpoints. Each exhibition and installation on view is intended to enthrall and challenge, simultaneously and Intangible Forms is a really visceral example of that " - shared Sandro Kereselidze, ARTECHOUSE founder and Chief Creative Officer - "Shohei Fujimoto, whose work has bold philosophical questions at its center, materializing through his intricate executions, has intrigued for several years and now ARTECHOUSE is thrilled to bring him to New York this season and we invite everyone to come with an open mind, because Fujimoto's works are not meant to explained, but experienced."

This is the latest in the series of ARTECHOUSE collaborations with some of the most innovative artists and partners working at the intersection of art and technology today, which in the past included Refik Anadol, Pantone, Zach Lieberman, Rhizomatiks, NONOTAK and more.

The installation opens to the public on March 3rd, providing art lovers an immersive break from the art fairs taking over New York at the start of each March. Press previews will happen on February 28th, and a chance to meet the artist will be on March 3rd.

TIMES & HOURS:

Intangible Forms is on view to the public March 3rd - April 19th, 2020

Daily Admissions: Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission includes access to ARTECHOUSE's first-of-its-kind in the United States Augmented Reality bar serving Intangible Forms inspired drinks, extending the artwork experience beyond visual.

TICKETS:

Single and group tickets ranging from $17-25 can be reserved in advance at artechouse.com/nyc

LOCATION:

ARTECHOUSE NYC is located at the former boiler room of Chelsea Market, at 439 W 15th street.

ABOUT SHOHEI FUJIMOTO:

Shohei Fujimoto is a Japanese media artist who explores perception and space through the minimal and precise use of controlled light from laser projectors. In this work, intensely focused rays of light reflected onto half-transparent mirrors that are suspended in the air and connected to rotating motors. Shohei was born in 1989 and is based in Tokyo.

http://sfjmt.org/

ABOUT ARTECHOUSE

ARTECHOUSE, founded in Washington, DC, and now with outposts in Miami and NYC, is the nation's first innovative digital art space dedicated to showcasing experiential and technology driven works by artists who are forerunners of the new age in the arts and technology. With a mission to inspire, educate, and empower the creation of new, experiential and exploratory art form, ARTECHOUSE connects audiences to the arts, and stimulates interest in the limitless possibilities of technology, science and creativity. Extending the artwork experience beyond visual, ARTECHOUSE also houses the first in the U.S. Augmented Reality bar serving drinks activated with its free AR mobile app available on app store and google play.

