Announcing Ipseology: A New Science of the Self

STONY BROOK, N.Y. , Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jason Jeffrey Jones is excited to announce the upcoming release of his new book, Ipseology: A New Science of the Self. This innovative work invites readers to explore identity through the lens of ipseology, a unique approach that analyzes how individuals describe themselves over time.

Book cover for Ipseology: A New Science of the Self Dr. Jason Jeffrey Jones, the author of Ipseology: A New Science of the Self

Dr. Jones suggests that we can gain profound insights into human identity by examining the language people use to articulate their sense of self. Ipseology seeks to answer compelling questions: Given only a few sentences to describe themselves, what do people choose to include and leave out? How have Americans' self-descriptions changed over time? What surprising similarities exist in expressed identities across the nations of the world?

In this book, Dr. Jones presents methods to analyze self-descriptions from millions of people worldwide, offering a fresh perspective on personal identity. To accompany the book, Dr. Jones has published web apps and datasets for others to explore. The website Jason Jeffrey Jones Identity Trends is a simple search page anyone can use to explore the language Americans have used to describe themselves. For example, vegan has become more popular, while vegetarian less. Political words like conservative and liberal have increased in prevalence in self-descriptions.

Another tool and dataset covers 32 different nations and is named Human Identities across Nations of the Earth, Ngram Investigator (HINENI). Use it to contrast the popularity of words, phrases, hashtags and emoji – for example, the European Union flag emoji - across nations from 2012 through 2023.

The book Ipseology: A New Science of the Self is now available for pre-order at https://jasonjones.ninja/jason-jeffrey-jones-productions/ipseology.html.

About the Author

Dr. Jason Jeffrey Jones is a computational social scientist who is interested in humans' perceptions of themselves and the developing role of artificial intelligence in society. His expertise includes online experiments, social networks, high-throughput text analysis and machine learning.

