Announcing IYM's 2021 National Virtual Prep Basketball Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IYM's Student-Athlete program provides valuable opportunities for deserving student- athletes, who demonstrate academic achievement, as well as a talent in basketball or other sports. From being recruited by a prep school at this event, many of our student/athletes have gone on to play at all levels of NCAA basketball and other sports after graduating from high school.
"At the Conference: Meet the Coaches"
The National Prep Basketball Conference is an opportunity to hear from many coaches directly about their school's recruiting needs, level-of-play, the conference they play in, their school's sports facilities, academic requirement, financial aid, etc. Coaches will also talk about what life is like for a student-athlete at their school. This event is essential for student-athletes looking to be recruited into a prep school's basketball program.
"At the Conference: Get College Recruitment Advice"
During a special hour at the conference, join us on Saturday at 1 pm and/or Sunday at 1 pm to hear former College coaches speak about current recruiting trends, what college coaches are looking for, and tips to find the right college program fit for your college basketball pursuits.
