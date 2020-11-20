Announcing Jason Nash Is Not The Face of Unifimoney

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencer marketing is all the rage — who needs an A-list movie celeb asking "what's in your wallet?" when you can get a massively successful teenage TikTok star to do it instead.

But are you seriously going to take financial advice from a multi-millionaire 16-year old dance prodigy? Exactly. What can she really teach anyone about personal finance challenges the rest of us are going to face.

Unifimoney , an online bank for high earning professionals, did it differently. "We wanted someone of renowned creativity, a powerful voice, decades of hard-won experience, a person with gravitas who can speak to all people with both humility and power. Turns out that's super expensive, so instead we went with middle-aged LA-based comedian and YouTube star Jason Nash ."

Unifimoney is, famously, the only bank in the world with an inhouse comedy team. Drawn to his sense of humor (and affordability), Jason has done a sketch about personal finance and the opportunities for consumers to effortlessly manage their money — and the dangers of not doing so.

Tech has transformed how we manage money — but fewer than 30% of Millennials invest in the stock market and are locked out of the most powerful mass wealth creation machine ever invented. Unifimoney wants to solve that and make saving and investing easier than spending, in fact it's mandatory. Not satisfied with just creating a unique product, they are also creating a unique brand and voice in a market full of cliche and generic tropes.

The new spot builds on the videos already released satirising Big Brand Banks, consumers' often oddly slavish relationship to them and their indifference to consumers.

Ben Soppitt, CEO of Unifimoney said: "We are competing against some of the most profitable and powerful companies in America for their most valuable customers. We cannot compete through conventional means. The relationship between consumers and their banks can change — Unifimoney is a bank that makes consumers' wealth work for them. Also, we don't want to be boring".

Jason Nash said: "They paid me to do it." He added: "However, getting more people in their 20s and 30s to invest is a radical and important mission, and I wish I had had this opportunity in my day."

www.unifimoney.com

SOURCE Unifimoney

Related Links

https://www.unifimoney.com

