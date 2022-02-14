Announcing Key Leadership Team Additions and Scientific Clinical Advisory Board Formation

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. (AOTI), the leader in noninvasive sustained wound healing solutions, announced today a number of significant additions to its Leadership Team, bringing to the company over 100 years of combined strategic experience:

Chief Medical Officer - Dr. Matthew G. Garoufalis is Co-Chair of the Alliance of Wound Care Stakeholders and past President of both the American Podiatric Medical Association and the International Federation of Podiatrists. He is recognized as a Key Opinion Leader on the diabetic foot, lower extremity wound care, limb salvage, podiatric medicine, and surgery.

Chief Strategy Officer - Douglas W.F. LeFort provides extensive experience in senior executive leadership across SME, FTSE 250, and Fortune 500 companies. He last served as CEO for Medtrade Products Ltd. and was previously instrumental in spearheading ConvaTec Group PLC's $5.3 billion IPO.

President, USA - Chad Yount has over 25 years of experience in various senior management Sales and Marketing roles within the wound care space that spans the continuum of care, these include such industry leaders as ConvaTec, Kulzer Dental, Amoena USA, and Omnistat Medical.

Vice President, Reimbursement & Market Access - Stacy Reel brings more than two decades of experience in leadership across Sales Management, Clinical Affairs, Reimbursement and Market Access, for wound care industry leaders, such as KCI/3M, ConvaTec, Hill-Rom, Tissue Regenix and PolarityTE.

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO & President of AOTI, commented; "I am proud to have such industry powerhouses join our team. This a testament and validation of the path we are on to significantly improve patient outcomes, lower costs and help address the health inequities associated with nonhealing wounds".

AOTI also proudly announces the formation of its industry leading multidisciplinary Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board (SCAB), consisting of world-renowned experts in Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Critical Limb Ischemia, Limb Salvage and Wound Care, encompassing the Podiatric Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Wound Care specialties. Chaired by the eminent Professor Andrew Boulton MD, the board includes such clinical titans as David Armstrong DPM, Christopher Attinger MD, Robert Frykberg DPM, Anil Hingorani MD, Lee Rogers DPM, Dane K Wukich MD, Loretta Vileikyte MD and the company's CMO, Matthew G. Garoufalis DPM.

"It is exciting to help guide, in conjunction with my esteemed colleagues, the clinical research and product development direction for such a dynamic company. AOTI is clearly committed to establishing the highest quality clinical evidence for its products. Already, TWO2 therapy has been shown in both RCT and RWE studies to provide yet unforeseen durable wound healing, resulting in both reductions in hospitalizations and amputations for DFU patients over 12 months. This homecare therapeutic has enormous potential to not only help address the plight of so many patients with nonhealing wound, but to also help reduce healthcare costs," stated Professor Andrew Boulton, SCAB Chairman.



About AOTI

AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating conditions. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) homecare therapy is clinically proven to deliver Sustained Wound Healing that reduces both Amputations and Hospitalizations, So Life Can Get Back to Normal.

