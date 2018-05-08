Announcing Keynote Address by General Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Defense & Government Advancement announces that General Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff will address the Directed Energy and Next Generation Munitions Event this June 25-27 in Washington, D.C. His Keynote presentation will address Strategic Overlook and Guidance for DE Employment in the Military.

Other Speakers Include:

Congressman Jim Langevin , Co Chair, Directed Energy Caucus

, Co Chair, Directed Energy Caucus Congressman Doug Lamborn , Co-Chair, Directed Energy Caucus

, Co-Chair, Directed Energy Caucus Vice Admiral Thomas Moore , Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, US NAVY

, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, US NAVY Major General Wilson A. Shoffner , Commanding General, Fires Center of Excellence

, Commanding General, Fires Center of Excellence Mr. William P. Bray , Deputy Assistant Secretary Navy Research, Development, Test and Evaluation

, Deputy Assistant Secretary Navy Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Dr. Lawrence Grimes , Director Joint Directed Energy Transition Office

2018 Directed Energy topics to be addressed include: Roadmap for High Power Microwave (HPM) Directed Energy (DE) Weapons, Governmental perspectives on Directed Energy Development, Acquisition and Force Integration, Joint Laser Systems Effectiveness, Lessons Learned and Future Plans for DEs Ground Mobile Platforms Operational Integration and Advancements in Power Re-Generation and Storage Solutions for DE Systems

Visit https://distributedlethality.iqpc.com to learn more about the policies and operational considerations for the development and employment of these next-generation weapons.

The Institute for Defense & Government Advancement (IDGA): a division of IQPC is a non‐partisan information‐based organization dedicated to the promotion of innovative ideas in public service and defense through live conferences and events.

