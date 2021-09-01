Announcing KONE MonoSpace® 300

Based on proven KONE technology, KONE MonoSpace® 300 is a machine room-less traction solution that fits inside a traditional hydraulic elevator footprint. During installation, there is no need for temporary work platforms, block-outs, machine rooms. The solution's efficient installation methodology saves elevator construction time and helps keep the project on budget.

Because the elevator controller is located in the top floor's doorframe, there is no need for a separate control closet to air condition. For single-car installations, hallway controls can be integrated into the elevator doorframe, reducing coordination with other trade professionals and simplifying the installation.

"KONE MonoSpace® 300 is a perfect solution for the low-rise building," says Ken Schmid, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "This optimized elevator solution comes from proven KONE technology, which is competitively priced, delivers a smooth customer experience and is designed for ease of maintenance."

KONE offers planning and budgeting assistance services, as well as a simplified contracting process, project management and installation services. KONE 24/7 Connected Services, an add-on service, helps drive optimal equipment performance, and our exemplary elevator installation safety record helps to inspire confidence and peace of mind.

For more information on KONE MonoSpace® 300, please visit kone.us or kone.ca.



About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

https://www.kone.us/new-buildings/elevators/kone-monospace-300/

SOURCE KONE

Related Links

http://www.kone.com

