Announcing Launch of Circa AAP Powered by Affirmity

MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce the launch of Circa AAP Powered by Affirmity, an intuitive, easy-to-use solution for preparing 100% technically compliant, audit-ready AAPs, simplifying development by automating the process and minimizing risks. Circa has partnered with Affirmity, the leader in optimizing Affirmative Action Programs for more than 45 years, to continue our mission of helping companies develop a more diverse and inclusive workforce through innovative, technology solutions.

For a federal contractor with fewer than 5,000 employees, generating a compliant Affirmative Action Plan (AAP) can put a strain on HR teams. According to the OFCCP, it can take an average of 193.6 labor hours for companies to develop, maintain, and perform annual updates on their AAPs. Not only is an AAP a requirement for companies with 50 or more employees that perform work on federal government contracts valued at $50,000 or more, it is an invaluable tool to ensuring employees are not discriminated against.

Former OFCCP Director and Circa's newest board member, Craig Leen, states, "OFCCP's AAP verification initiative has been a key focus for the agency, and the annual AAP certification proposal is at the final approval stage. Federal contractors need to be ready to certify they have prepared AAPs, as well as be ready to submit AAPs when scheduled for an audit. And, an AAP is just part of OFCCP's compliance requirements. You cannot simply assert you've made Good Faith Efforts (GFE), but show they are leading to results as well. If your GFEs do not yield results, did they happen? OFCCP expects you to prove your GFEs are effective. As these changes are made, it is imperative to have the technology and resources to ensure an organization is compliant."

"Circa's goal is to elevate and innovate compliance and diversity technology solutions to better serve the workforce. Partnerships with companies like Affirmity not only helps federal contractors navigate the growing complexity of OFCCP compliance requirements but also creates greater synergies for change and mitigating barriers to equal opportunity employment," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa. "By offering our web-based AAP software, we are able to simplify AAP development for our customers and ensure their plans are 100% compliant and audit ready."

"Circa has a great reputation in the workforce compliance field providing OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions needed to build high-performing, diverse teams," said Bruce Kile, Co-managing Director, Affirmity. "Our software technology will help Circa round out their compliance offerings with affirmative action planning software—allowing their customers a one-stop shop for OFCCP compliance management."

Circa provides SaaS-based OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations' needs to build high-performing, diverse teams. Diversity and inclusion are not only proven to drive employee satisfaction but also increase revenue for employers.

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

Affirmity, a part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), provides a robust portfolio of software, services and training solutions that help customers minimize risk and experience the positive impacts of affirmative action and diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, its software and team of experts' guide diversity, HR, and compliance teams to easily analyze diversity across the organization, establish targets, identify gaps and insights into causes, and track progress over time. Affirmity serves more than 1,100 organizations—including global corporations, mid-sized organizations, and small businesses.

