ANNOUNCING LAUNCH OF NEW REAL ESTATE TV SHOW

News provided by

Sander Scott, Full Service Realtor

28 Dec, 2023, 10:01 ET

Featuring Power Players of Real Estate as the VOICE for their market Traverse City, Michigan: SANDER SCOTT

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Dream is proud to announce the release of the newest show in Traverse City, Michigan. The 30 minute commercial-free show, "Selling Traverse City" and will air locally on cable - Announcement to come soon.

The show is a nationally syndicated program that airs on national networks of CNBC, Bloomberg TV, the Travel Channel and other cable outlets. Streaming on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku, with significant viewership on social media.

The American Dream TV and production team have been nominated for an EMMY, and become nationally recognized as a real show sharing the real stories of our neighborhoods, and featuring the best real estate experts.

Each show highlights a cast of elite realtors in each market chosen for their expertise in real estate, reputation, and recognition from their peers and consumers. The executive show producer, Craig Sewing, Inman News Nominee for "Most Influential in Real Estate," hand picks the best of each market to be positioned as the host, and voice for the trends of the real estate market.

The show can be watched on a variety of channels, and is generating millions of views on social media, proudly claiming "positive media," niched around real estate, lifestyles, and culture.

Follow the show: facebook.com/theamericandreamtv

Follow Sander Scott: YouTube: http://tinyurl.com/SanderScottNothinButNet
Website: www.sanderscott.com

Media Contact
Sander Scott
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sander Scott, Full Service Realtor

