Announcing LegacyPlanner: A Free, Online Will-Planning Service That Benefits Both Donors and Nonprofits

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlannedGiving.com is excited to announce the release of LegacyPlanner, a new proprietary online will-planning service for nonprofits that aims to grow endowments while reducing the alarming number of Americans who lack an estate plan. It's a bequest and will planner in one.

Viken Mikaelian, CEO

"According to Gallup, less than 50% of Americans have a will, and some estimate as high as 68% do not," says Viken Mikaelian, CEO. "LegacyPlanner serves both as a reminder and an opportunity for donors to get their estate in order. It also gives them an opportunity to invest in their legacy by making the nonprofit part of their estate plans."

Although experts agree that estate plans should be created by an attorney (LegacyPlanner advises the same), many people still prefer to do it themselves, or at least use an online will service to get started. LegacyPlanner is free for the donor and its charitable component suggests a gift through their estate for the nonprofit. This inspires potential donors who were merely thinking about making a gift to finally take action — a win for all.

LegacyPlanner is unique in that it was developed specifically for use by nonprofits. "LegacyPlanner is designed to directly integrate into planned giving websites," Mikaelian says. "This tight integration maintains the nonprofit's brand and trust, thus protecting the organization's reputation."

"Our service is in stark contrast to other online will preparation services that redirect donors from their website to another destination. Such a redirect potentially offers security risks as well as exposure to third-party, non-endorsed legal consultation." This is usually concerning to nonprofit board members since they feel a donor can potentially have a negative experience, thereby eroding goodwill and trust the nonprofit has built over years.

"Educating donors to invest in their legacy, rather than just create a will online, is a major paradigm shift," Mikaelian says. "LegacyPlanner is a win-win, both for donors and nonprofits. It helps donors prepare some of the most important documents they'll ever sign; keeps your nonprofit top-of-mind, and opens the door to discuss other planned giving options."

PlannedGiving.com has been helping nonprofits meet their planned giving marketing needs since 1998. To learn more about LegacyPlanner, visit PlannedGiving.com.

