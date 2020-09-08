Announcing MagiaTouch: Enabling Touch-Free Human-Machine Interaction

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo announced today the launch of MagiaTouch, a revolutionary AI software stack enabling intuitive touch-free control using just a camera.

MagiaTouch: AI software for touch free interaction using camera and microphone, by Jungo Connectivity

With the spread of COVID-19, the demand for contact-less technology to help prevent contact infections is rapidly increasing around the world, for public kiosks, offices, factories and shops. To meet this demand, Jungo has created MagiaTouch, enabling touch-free, intuitive interface for embedded devices and PC applications using a camera to understand natural human gestures instead of a touch-screen, keyboard or mouse.

Jungo's unique patented AI technology uses a built in camera (or low cost addon) that analyses faces, eyes, hands, gestures and voice, and enables full control of devices and kiosks by using natural human interaction, without touching screens at all.

In addition, MagiaTouch enables implementing touch-free control without any code changes to the underlying application, allowing fast time-to-market, with no engineering expenses.

"MagiaTouch enables next generation human-machine interface, for kiosks, cashiers, factory equipment, PCs and other devices, using a camera only and without any touch control," said Ophir Herbst, CEO of Jungo. "This 'minority-report' like HMI control is not only COVID-19 friendly, but also enables natural human interaction, and with no code changes needed in the applications."

See https://www.jungo.com for more details.

About Jungo

Jungo is a global leader of AI software, offering CoDriver, an advanced driver monitoring and in-cabin monitoring software, MagiaTouch, touch free human machine interface, WinDriver, driver development toolkits, and MediaCore IVI, connectivity and multimedia software.

Learn more: www.jungo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249793/Jungo_MagiaTouch_AI_Software.jpg

SOURCE Jungo

Related Links

https://www.jungo.com

