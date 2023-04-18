Announcing MatrixSpace Radar

Compact, high-performance radar enabling multiple industries to digitize the outdoors for new levels of awareness

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar and AI sensing innovator MatrixSpace announces MatrixSpace Radar.

MatrixSpace

It is the first offering of a highly differentiated series of AI sensing products addressing the need for affordable, long-distance sensing, tracking, monitoring and inspection solutions for use on the ground or in the air. It is the smallest, lightest and most portable high-performance radar available, opening opportunities for previously unaffordable or completely new applications. Digitizing the outdoors is the ability to measure the size, location, and movement of objects in time, shifting reliance from human sensing to a far more detailed recognition of objects and their movements.

Current radar offerings are either basic solutions with limited range, or expensive military-grade offerings which are heavy, consume high amounts of power, require specialist skills to operate, and are difficult to set up. MatrixSpace Radar addresses this unserved middle area for large-scale use cases. These include semi-autonomous mobile platforms such as robots, drones, and eVTOLs; general aviation such as helicopters; and systems such as portable or fixed security systems, target tracking systems, and sports performance analysis.

MatrixSpace's mission is to offer real-time AI edge-based sensing with the ability to detect and track multiple types of objects in any situation. Combining industry leading sensing, AI edge processing and RF communication in real-time is a major technology breakthrough that will reinvent business models across multiple vertical market applications. The MatrixSpace Radar is the foundational product of this open architecture sensing platform.

Quote from Greg Waters, Co-founder & CEO, MatrixSpace

"We're bringing high performance radar and AI sensing products to mainstream industries that have never even considered their use. Our radar architecture represents a completely different way for customers across a variety of industries to digitize the outdoors, then using AI to inform them of exactly what's out there. It's a radically new level of situational awareness."

Key features include:

Detects and tracks objects kilometers away in the air and on the ground.

Operates in all weather conditions, day and night, in smoke and fog.

Cell phone size, weighing under a pound.

Ultra-low power consumption, allowing for AC power or battery/solar panel operation for remote or mobile deployment.

Phased array technology for fast electronic scanning plus industry leading range, angular resolution and 3D fixing capability.

Software-defined radar with programmable waveform and signal processing.

On-board radar data processing and 4D tracking (size, position and time).

Quote from Dan Nobbe, Vice President of RF and Radar Systems, MatrixSpace

"The opportunity to re-think radar technology is long overdue. With progress in silicon integration and AI, we can now deliver high-performance radars at a breakthrough performance, size and power."

Link to MatrixSpace Radar Launch images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qUrQmgN8rPLKu-RgaiKhroHpyBGsqVY_?usp=sharing

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar. We are addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified and data collected in real-time - no cloud access required. We're building the smallest radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 4D (the size, location, and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. MatrixSpace is a finalist in AUVSI's XCELLENCE Awards 2023 for XCELLENCE in Technology - Enabling Components & Peripherals. www.matrixspace.com.

Disclaimer: We are working through authorization as required by Federal Communications Commission rules. This device will be available for sale when FCC authorization is obtained.

Contact:

Ann O'Leary

[email protected]

P: +1 650 996 0778

Follow us:

LinkedIn @MatrixSpaceAI

Twitter @MatrixSpaceAI

SOURCE MatrixSpace