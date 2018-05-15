Announcing Matter Real Estate Group

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Matter primarily develops within the Western U.S. with projects in planning or under construction in major cities including Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Meet Matter

Founded by Matt Root, Jim Stuart and Kevin Burke, the three together bring more than 80 years of combined experience and over 20 million square feet developed or acquired. Together, the company's principals blend institutional operating expertise with a hands-on, entrepreneurial approach. Their aim is to remain agile while responding to the dynamic change that has come to define the current commercial development marketplace.

Matt Root followed his entrepreneurial instincts from an early point in his career. Root's approach was to spot sound opportunities while organizing contingent coping strategies. For 27 years, it's paid off. Having directed the acquisition of over 20 million square feet of real estate assets valued in excess of $4 billion, Root is also responsible for arranging and structuring over $2 billion in equity and debt positions. His insight into how to best create value and mitigate risk has resulted in ventures with Angelo, Gordon & Co., Equity Group Investments, GE, Allstate and other industry leaders.

Jim Stuart became an entrepreneur because working for someone else just wasn't working. Cursed by seeing all the ways commercial development could be done more thoughtfully and burdened by proving he knew how, he had to follow his vision. Ever since, he's led hundreds of transactions and over $2 billion in development during a 30-year tenure in real estate. Stuart has founded numerous companies in the real estate sector in addition to serving as co-founder of the experiential retailer Pirch. His creative journey has earned him numerous accolades including EY Entrepreneur of the Year and a three-time recipient of Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators Award. Stuart and his new partners formulated the idea of Matter while on a 620-mile bike ride down the California coast where they had plenty of time to contemplate their next chapter of life and what it would mean to be truly successful.

Kevin Burke is an engineer first, and in the Matter leadership, he sees three components that form a powerful machine. Sheer circumstance had assembled a business visionary, a financial ace, and himself: an expert in comprehensive construction management known for devising customized building solutions across the U.S for over 30 years. Now, he has access to a network of talent that can bridge the usual process gaps, allowing him to build upon an already impressive portfolio that includes Walmart, Barclaycard, MGM Resorts, and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Making it Matter

Matter brings a unique approach to real estate development, looking to improve cities alongside pioneering innovative and purposeful projects.

"We wanted to build a company that steered us in the right way to do things that matter. Yes, we develop real estate, but we believe there is a responsibility to do more than that. We believe relationships matter – treating people with compassion – and contributing to the landscape that we live in. In our mind, the building isn't done until it improves the site and the community," said Stuart.

To that end, the company also will be investing 10 percent of profits into the communities within the immediate 10 miles of the project.

"We call it '10 in 10' and it's how we calculate integrity into our work," added Root. "It's our belief that every decision, every detail in everything we do is made in the confidence that strong communities are the foundation of a strong future."

"We have a lot to still sort out on this next professional journey," said partner Burke. "What I can say is that I am honored to be on it with colleagues who share similar values and above all, tremendous character. We don't know where this will take us, but we know it will be meaningful."

About Matter Real Estate Group

Matter Real Estate Group is a real estate development company that combines practiced creativity with proven capability to build ground-up real estate solutions that aim above and beyond. The company unites design, construction and operating strategy under one roof, so every part of every project reflects a unified vision.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Matter focuses on developing within the Western U.S. with projects in planning or under construction in major cities including Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

To learn more, visit www.matterrealestate.com.

