Announcing Max Dental Group, the State-of-the-Art Dental Practice Long Island Was Looking For

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located on the border of Hicksville and Plainview, New York, Max Dental Group is poised to revolutionize dental care in the community and welcome new patients with open arms.

Max Dental Group takes pride in offering comprehensive dental services, all under one roof. From routine check-ups and cleanings to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures, the highly skilled team and experienced dentists are experts at delivering top-quality care tailored to each patient's unique needs. At Max Dental Group, the mission is to provide a comfortable and relaxing environment where patients will receive the highest standard of dental care.

Dr. Fischgrund is thrilled to open Max Dental Group where patients can expect personalized treatment plans, compassionate care, and a commitment to achieving their oral health goals. The practice is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a skilled and compassionate team. Dr. Fischgrund and his staff are dedicated to providing a serene and stress-free experience for all patients.

Dr. Graig Fischgrund received his post-graduate degree from NYU College of Dentistry, where he completed his specialty training in the Department of Periodontology & Implant Dentistry. Prior to that, Dr. Fischgrund received a Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and continued his education at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey where he graduated from the D.M.D. program.

The practice is excited to serve the Hicksville community and beyond. The practice's grand opening is on October 30, 2023. Max Dental Group is now welcoming patients to visit their website and schedule appointments. Please visit https://www.maxdentalny.com/ for more information, or call (516) 915-1555 to speak to an office team member about booking your appointment. The team is excited to enhance the oral health and smiles of their patients.

Office Address: 372 S. Oyster Bay Road

Hicksville, NY 11801

Office Email: [email protected]

Contact

Max Dental Group

Dr. Graig Fischgrund

(516) 915-1555

http://www.maxdentalny.com/

