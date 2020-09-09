Announcing Mentholatum® VaporDuo™ and Mentholatum® Greaseless Cough And Cold Additions, Combining Natural Ingredients With Unique Technology

Mentholatum® VaporDuo™ features natural menthol and eucalyptus and is the first 2-in-1 portable aromatherapy inhaler widely available in the U.S. Blending camphor with natural menthol and eucalyptus oil, Mentholatum® VaporDuo™ is a convenient way to provide soothing vapors that help with seasonal discomforts. The unique dispenser offers 2 ways to get aromatherapy on-the-go: a non-medicated vapor inhaler on one end and an essential oil rub built into a convenient applicator on the other. Users can choose instant soothing vapors from the inhaler side, refreshing dabs from the essential oil rub side, or a combination of both. The rub can be applied under the nose, on the wrist, or to the temples for soothing and refreshing vapors that help awaken the senses. Now available at select Walmart, CVS, HEB, Dollar General Stores, and grocery retailers.

Mentholatum® Greaseless Vaporizing Cream provides maximum-strength cough relief in a mess-free, fast-absorbing cream with long-lasting vapors for everyone ages 2 and up. The non-greasy formula features 100% natural camphor, eucalyptus oil, and menthol active ingredients. The unique technology continues to provide soothing, long-lasting vapors even after application. In addition to maximum strength cough relief, Mentholatum® Greaseless Vaporizing Cream temporarily relieves minor aches and pains of muscles and joints. A light, refreshing citrus scent makes the Mentholatum® Greaseless Vaporizing Cream suitable for both day and night use. Now available at Rite Aid, on Amazon.com and at select grocery retailers.

ABOUT THE MENTHOLATUM COMPANY

The Mentholatum Company is a health and wellness company headquartered in Orchard Park, N.Y., dedicated to providing effective solutions to consumers' healthcare needs. Brands include Mentholatum® topical Cough and Cold and Pain relievers, OXY® Acne treatments, Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops, Hada Labo Tokyo™ and pHisoderm® skincare, and Softlips® lipcare. For the latest information and news, please visit us.mentholatum.com.

SOURCE The Mentholatum Company

Related Links

http://us.mentholatum.com

