Announcing Neo4j GraphSummit 2022

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Deutsche Bahn, Standard Chartered Bank, and Others Presenting at Neo4j's GraphSummit Set to Take Place in 17 Cities Across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4jⓇ, the world's leading graph data platform, announced its first-ever GraphSummit event series taking place in 17 cities across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The one-day local events will be held in June, July, and September and aim to educate attendees on everything they need to know about graph technology for developers, data scientists and IT leaders.

Each GraphSummit features presentations from local customers and members of the Neo4j community, such as ADEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Transport for London, World Health Organization (WHO), and more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to join several in-depth, interactive sessions delivered by Neo4j experts and participate in hands-on workshops. Drawing from some of the best content presented at the latest GraphConnect Conference in Austin, Texas, the sessions will dive deep into why native graph technology matters now more than ever, explore leading trends, and offer insights for innovating with graphs.

Chandra Rangan, Chief Marketing Officer at Neo4j, commented on hosting the first-ever event series.

"Neo4j GraphSummit brings passionate IT leaders, developers, and data scientists together to connect about a range of graph-related topics," said Rangan. "Attendees will get to learn about emerging graph trends, innovative use cases, and best practices from industry experts. We're delighted to have this opportunity to interact in person and give customers the chance to hear directly from global brands – and we look forward to learning about the many new ways graphs are being applied today."

Key highlights of the local events include:

Presentations by organizations including ADEO, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Transport for London , the World Health Organization (WHO), Zurich Italia, and others on graph-related topics spanning fraud detection, digital twin technology, public health intelligence, career navigation, and more

Hands-on graph workshops to learn how Neo4j Graph Database and Neo4j Graph Data Science address various data challenges and reveal deeper business insights

Key announcements and the latest on Neo4j tools, integrations, and security

Registration for Neo4j GraphSummit is free and open to everyone. Click here to reserve your ticket for a GraphSummit event in a city near you.

To learn more about the upcoming GraphSummit events and which Neo4j customers will be presenting in your city, check out the blog post, " 7 Reasons You Should Go To GraphSummit ," and visit the Neo4j GraphSummit webpage .

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast, ICIJ, NASA, UBS, and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find out more at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j.

