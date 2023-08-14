Announcing new leadership appointments at HH Global

News provided by

HH Global

14 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

HH Global is excited to announce three significant, new leadership appointments

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we continue to grow and succeed as a business it is essential that our strategy and organizational design evolve to keep ahead of ever-changing and increasingly demanding client and commercial market needs.

Group President

Kristian Elgey has moved into the position of Group President. Kristian has been part of the HH Global leadership team since 2016 and has been integral in shaping and developing business advancements in his role as Group CFO. As someone with a wealth of experience, Kristian's impact on the finance function, business growth and culture is undeniable.

Chief Operating Officer

Helen Babbe, as a valued member of the Group Management Board, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Helen will focus on developing client-centric operations that have a consistent global approach, allowing for the biggest impact for all our partners, colleagues and clients.

Chief Financial Officer

Ben Goodband joins the business in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an impressive history of global senior financial roles, paired with a strong background in strategic corporate leadership and investor relations— Ben will be key to driving the delivery of our shared strategic priorities as we work towards our future goals.

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

SOURCE HH Global

Also from this source

HH Global has appointed Gaël Dubé as Executive Creative Director, Digital Innovation

HH Global aligned to the Net Zero Standard

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.