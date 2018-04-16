Announcing New Marketing Platform for Restaurants and Pizzerias

AURORA, Ill., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Restaurant has launched an innovative marketing platform software for restaurants and pizzerias. Restaurant managers are now able to plan, execute and track social, email and mobile marketing campaigns much more efficiently through a user-friendly, integrated digital marketing platform. With digital and mobile being one of the biggest trends for the restaurant industry in 2018, this platform will allow restaurants to stay competitive.

Simple All-In-One Marketing Platform for the Busy Restauranteur

"It is getting extremely competitive for independents and small-chain operators. They are finding it difficult to keep up with increasing advertising budgets and making the required technology investment," says Mano Behera, founder, and CEO of The Digital Restaurant. "With digital engagement being critical to attract new customers and develop guest loyalty. We developed the restaurant marketing platform keeping the busy restaurateur in mind. It comes with a 52-week marketing playbook, one platform to run social, email and mobile promotions, and a marketing university to help the restaurateur succeed."

Restaurants usually turn to expensive marketing agencies or marketing automation tools that do not offer an all-inclusive solution. The Digital Restaurant presents an alternative to these costly and time-consuming options. The Restaurant Marketing Platform has been expertly designed to help restaurants achieve their goals through a combination of smart technology and effective marketing services. The platform allows restaurants to have access to the 52-week marketing playbook, easily plan and execute offers and promotions ahead of time, manage multi-channel campaigns, implement loyalty rewards programs, analyze their online ordering and website performance, as well as manage their reputation.

The Digital Restaurant has also developed a clear yet agile Growth Marketing Roadmap for implementing marketing tactics that allow business owners to boost their Dine-in, Delivery and Catering segments of their business. The roadmap has defined milestones, each with clear activities and deliverables to ensure that marketing is effective and accomplishing the business goals.

About The Digital Restaurant:

The Digital Restaurant is a leader in the restaurant digital marketing industry. Their dedicated team of marketing experts and designers are committed to helping restaurateurs achieve their goals. Innovative and customized marketing solutions allow their clients to get the best return on investment on their marketing budget.

Essentially, this new marketing platform takes the responsibility of managing restaurant marketing campaigns out of a restaurateur's hands, saving them time and money in the process. Request a demo today to try out the Restaurant Marketing Platform. The Digital Restaurant also offers a free trial of the platform.

