Announcing New Substrate Category for Propagation and Seed Plants

HYPERroots™, enabling propagators to achieve higher yields consistently, with less water and minimal OpEx.

HYPERroots is ready to use and does not require preparation, a differentiator from most other grow mediums on the market today. The substrate is naturally pest and pathogen resistant, resulting in elimination of common pest such as fungus gnats, white flies, soil aphids and thrips, and has almost no watering requirements.

This firm hydrogel substance is composed of water (98%) and natural organic material (2%). It's biodegradable, rapidly compostable, sourced sustainably, organic, vegan, and kosher (certifications pending).

Available in a variety of formats, sizes and nutrient formulations, HYPERroots also offers custom nutrient recipes and formats to meet customer specifications.

Currently available across the US, Canada and Mexico.

ABOUT PROTERRA AG™

Proterra Ag™, Inc. exists to achieve the impossible in sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2021 in Los Angeles, California, we invent technology and market products that make growing food efficient, productive, profitable, and kind to the earth. HYPERroots™ is the world's first and only proven gel substrate, enabling higher yields, consistently, with minimal effort and fewer resources than other substrates. Thanks to our strong R&D core, we continue to develop industry-changing innovations.

If you would like to be informed on new product developments, please contact us at [email protected]. To learn more about HYPERroots™, please visit http://www.proterra.ag /products/hyperroots/.

