Announcing New Texas Agritourism Ranch Stay: HarBet Lodge

ALVIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing HarBet Lodge, a rural farm stay full of outdoor wonderment and Texas-sized hospitality minutes from Houston. This new Texas ranch stay and #agritourism property is thrilled to announce the official opening and launch of its website: www.harbetlodge.com.

Mini-horse, Quiznos, in the pasture at HarBet Lodge, new Texas Ranch stay outside of Houston, TX.

Prioritizing disconnecting is becoming a mainstay in travel, which is why this ranch stay accommodates up to 12 guests - anywhere from a couple, a family, or friends looking to get away. With acres to explore, this farm stay is unique. Designed with our guests in mind, the ranch house is rented as a whole house- meaning there is only one reservation per stay. The ranch home plays host while guests escape the city, enjoying the quiet countryside, with the option to interact with the land and animals, including the ham of a mini-horse—Quiznos.

HarBet was created to share the sacred land and offer a place to enjoy open, inviting space while providing an experience unlike any other:

Enjoy laughter and s'mores around the fire pit

Go bass fishing on the private lake

Take a farm tour

Feed the mini horses

Gather chicken eggs

Play games around the dining table

Take a walk and explore the acres of land

Visit the large animal veterinary clinic and even do rounds with doc to care for the horses and cows.

Charcuterie upon arrival

Option to add on a stocked fridge filled with breakfast items to cook.

While places such as Blackberry Farm, Nicewonder Farm, and SouthHall offer luxury and exclusive programming, HarBet offers the quiet luxury of private stays on impeccable land and the connection to what matters most- the ones you love and this beautiful earth.

The exclusivity of HarBet will have you returning year after year to embrace the soul-filled and heart-warming experience.

About HarBet Lodge

A family-owned retreat outside of Houston, Texas, where the vision of sharing the rural lifestyle with others comes to life. HarBet Lodge offers the opportunity to create memories and experience the beauty of nature on a private ranch.

