Announcing Nexelis, a new name with long experience in the world of immuno-science

LAVAL, QC and SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, our merged affiliates, NEOMED-LABS, Pacific Biomarkers and PAIRimmune, are proud to announce the launch of our new international name, Nexelis, along with our unified vision and capabilities.

"After a year of intense growth, this vision further advances our aim of unifying our global operations and enhancing our internal collaboration. Together, our experienced personnel, state-of-the-art platforms and uniquely agile approach enable us to provide our clients with expedited development time. We confidently look forward to continued success and achievement."

Benoit Bouche, President and CEO, Nexelis.

ABOUT NEXELIS

With unrivaled expertise in immunology on both sides of the client/CRO relationship, we are a leading provider of assay development and specialty laboratory testing.

Our versatile team of scientists, working with our advanced technology platforms, were instrumental in the development, qualification, validation, and large-scale sample testing of assays that supported the FDA filing of almost 100 new molecular entities, including blockbuster vaccines and soluble large molecules.

