Announcing Next Generation Real-Time Cross Border Payments Network for Financial Institutions

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - While banking has evolved dramatically in the digital age, financial institutions have lagged when it comes to improving processes for cross border payments. Fortunately, Toronto-based fintech Buckzy Payments Inc. announces today its financial institutions network solution, enabling banks to offer next generation real-time cross-border payments capabilities to their customers.

"We can make domestic payments from our smart-phones, but until now, to make international payments, there have been challenges within the customer experience, visibility on transfer status, and immediate availability of funds to the recipient," said Abdul Naushad, CEO of Buckzy. "Financial institutions now have an opportunity to work with alternative solutions providers like Buckzy to address these pain points by integrating advanced payment solutions into their existing platforms, supporting their target of modernization, and thus moving them into the next digital era of the future of payments."

In a hyper-competitive banking environment, customers expect optimal convenience and digital solutions across the entire banking ecosystem, and these elements have, until now, been lacking. Fortunately, financial institutions now have the option of integrating external fintech solutions into their existing channels, rather than being forced to build this complex native technology themselves.

Buckzy is an enabler of banks and is leading a global movement by partnering with financial institutions to change the way their customers move money around the world. Buckzy's cross border payment ecosystem can be seamlessly integrated into banks' and financial institutions' current platforms to enable real-time payments 24/7, 365 days a year, with funds received in under five minutes.

The company is expanding rapidly, with plans to enable users to send money to 17 countries from Canada, the U.S. and Asia by the end of Q2. Buckzy will be working with global financial service providers and mobile wallet services to provide innovative solutions, including bank-to bank-real-time payments, bank-to-wallet payments and bank-to-biller real-time payments.



For more information, visit buckzy.net.

About Buckzy Payments Inc.

Buckzy is a fintech company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Buckzy enables a "real-time" cross border payments ecosystem for sending and receiving money instantly between bank accounts 24x7, 365 days a year with zero transaction fees. The network technology platform enables cross border money movement between banks and third party wallets to enable remittance, bill payments and P2P consumer transfers.

SOURCE Buckzy Payments Inc.