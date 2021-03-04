Announcing Nutrition 2021 Live Online

BETHESDA, Md., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complimentary press passes are now available for the year's biggest virtual nutrition meeting, NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE . Join us June 7-10, 2021 for a dynamic program featuring leading scientists, groundbreaking research and the hottest topics in nutrition science.

NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE is the flagship online meeting of the American Society for Nutrition , which last year attracted 30,000 nutrition professionals from around the globe. The meeting is the premiere venue for a global community of nutrition experts to share the latest research and explore implications for practice and policy.

Explore nutrition from the cellular to the population level with symposia on physiology and metabolism, clinical nutrition, food systems, public health and more. The virtual meeting gives you unparalleled access to nutrition researchers, practitioners, global and public health professionals, policy makers, advocacy leaders and industry professionals--all from the comfort of home.

Register for a press pass

Qualifying journalists are invited to attend and receive:

Full, complimentary access to all virtual meeting sessions

24-hour access to four days of live and pre-recorded content

Opportunities to connect with a global community of nutrition experts

Early access to embargoed materials featuring high-impact research

Personal introductions for one-on-one interviews with featured scientists

To apply for a press pass, please check our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form .

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. www.nutrition.org

