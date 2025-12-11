Announcing Nyx Group: A Multi-Strategy Investment Group Looking to Deploy Up to $100M into Liquid Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Nyx Group, a multi-strategy investment group looking to deploy up to $100M into liquid markets to support founders navigating the complexities of token launches. The initiative will derive from a number of partners, including crypto entrepreneur Rushi Manche, and family offices.

Nyx Group addresses a critical gap in the current crypto landscape, as founders seeking to launch tokens face limited access to capital during a challenging market environment. The initiative provides liquidity alongside hands-on operational support to help founders launch their projects.

"Crypto is entering a new chapter rife with opportunity and uncertainty," said Rushi Manche. "Nyx Group aims to match founders we know and trust with the funds and hands-on counsel they need to bring important, transformative tokens and projects to life. It is exactly the type of resource I wished I'd had when I started my journey as an entrepreneur."

Beyond providing liquidity, Nyx Group provides intensive operational support following a token launch. This hands-on engagement includes guidance on securing necessary capital, building institutional interest, structuring foundation operations, and connecting founders with strategic partners essential for long-term success.

"We want to be the most founder-friendly partner in the space," added Manche. "Founders launching tokens today are navigating unprecedented complexity – from community building to treasury management to a changing regulatory environment. Our goal is to help leaders in the space adapt to the unique dynamics of crypto markets."

Nyx Group employs rigorous criteria for founder selection based on two core principles. First, investments are limited to founders the team knows personally and deeply trusts, recognizing that token launches are high-trust environments. Second, Nyx Group backs founders building projects that add value to the world – whether through community-oriented initiatives or technological innovation.

About Nyx Group

Nyx Group is a multi-strategy investment initiative providing liquid capital, expertise, and hands-on operational support to blockchain founders launching tokens and bringing projects to market. Nyx Group works exclusively with personally known and trusted founders building projects that drive technological innovation or community value.

SOURCE Nyx Group