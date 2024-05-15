ANNOUNCING ONE-STEP GEL POLISH: SALON PERFECT'S MOST INNOVATIVE GEL NAIL COLOR COMBINES BASE, COLOR & TOPCOAT IN ONE EASY TO USE FORMULA

As the go-to beauty brand for on trend, quality & value driven beauty products, Salon Perfect® unveils a game-changing, One-Step, DIY Gel Polish in a variety of viral finishes for salon-level manicures at home.

LOS ANGELES , May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation of gel primes, polishes & protects in one-step without a tech! Salon Perfect's One-Step Gel Polish combines basecoat, topcoat & color into one long-wear, chip-resistant formula that lasts up to 3 weeks. The brush on application saturates nails with richly pigmented color and impossibly glossy shine while its advanced gel technology inspires DIY'ers with the confidence to be their own nail artist. Easy to apply and soak off, everyone can do a mani in minutes from the comfort of their couch. Vegan, cruelty-free formula is made without formaldehyde, toluene or parabens.

Consumers can express their every mood with an expansive collection of viral effects at their fingertips. 5 palettes from ethereal to surreal take the effort out of artistry.

COVETED CORE SHADES : Salon Perfect's best-selling, must-have hues from bold brights to blushing nudes.

: Salon Perfect's best-selling, must-have hues from bold brights to blushing nudes. GLITTERS : Party-ready sparklers light the night with multi-faceted, glittering dimension.

: Party-ready sparklers light the night with multi-faceted, glittering dimension. PEARLESCENT GLAZED : Celeb-inspired, sheer pearly finish captures the glazed "chrome powder" trend.

: Celeb-inspired, sheer pearly finish captures the glazed "chrome powder" trend. MAGNETIC MIRROR EFFECTS : Hover the magnetic wand over nails to unleash 3D cat eye nail art in creative, swirling designs.

: Hover the magnetic wand over nails to unleash 3D cat eye nail art in creative, swirling designs. FLASH-ACTIVATED: Ultra-Reflective Glitters feature an amazing silvery micro-glitter that transforms into a reflective, diamond-like dazzle under a phone flash.

One-Step Gel cures in one-minute with Salon Perfect's compatible UV/LED Gel Lamp. Mini yet mighty, it's powered by dual-wavelength technology and 6 light beads for an even, one-minute cure with a glossy professional finish. Comes with a 60-second timer button, a USB cord and a convenient foldup design for manis on the go.

Core, Glitter, Pearlescent and Flash-Activated finishes are accessibly priced at $6.98 each. Magnetic Mirror Effect (which includes a magnet tool) and the UV/LED Gel Lamp retail for only $9.98 each. All items are exclusively available at Walmart worldwide and on Walmart.com.

About Salon Perfect We are a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves professional quality beauty products without the premium price tag. Our innovative and trend-driven products have been known for over 20 years to inspire creativity and self-expression.

SOURCE AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES