ANNOUNCING "OPEN" AN IMMERSIVE MULTI-GENRE METAVERSE, BATTLE ROYALE EXPERIENCE IN DEVELOPMENT FOR PC AND CURRENT GEN PLATFORMS

OPEN, a multi-biome, multi-IP, multi-mode battle royale experience interoperable with globally recognized IP will set the stage for the future of gaming

Download all hi-res press assets HERE

LOS ANGELES and STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From recently announced publisher Readyverse Studios in partnership with developer Walker Labs, comes OPEN, the first AAA quality metaverse experience interoperable with AAA IP that leverages web3 technology.

The third-person battle royale experience OPEN will be the hero experience in The Readyverse. The Readyverse is a next-gen immersive and interoperable platform for discovering metaverse games and experiences. A first glimpse of OPEN was debuted in a trailer today by Readyverse Studios Co-Founders at SXSW; watch here .

Image is a still from the OPEN teaser released today

Enter OPEN's immersive multiverse filled with nostalgia-infused biomes featuring characters and cultural legends across iconic franchises. Challengers embark on game-show styled, multi-round collaborative and competitive game modes, but only one hero can emerge victorious. Hone and showcase a vast array of gaming disciplines, where tactical positioning, sly movement, strategic shooting, and driving skills take center stage, as you join forces with worthy allies, plan together for strategic advantages, and engage in intense gameplay sessions.

OPEN derives its name from the principles that The Readyverse will champion including asset interoperability, digital ownership, decentralization and security. Among additional globally recognized IP, such as Reebok and DeLorean featured in the teaser, OPEN will feature a Ready Player One biome where fans can engage in competitive experiences born from the novel and film itself; including branded environments and skins.

"We are incredibly proud to announce OPEN as our flagship experience in The Readyverse. Joining forces with Walker Labs to create a super-team of seasoned game developers from Epic Games, DICE, Microsoft, PlayStation, Mojang, Remedy, Ubisoft, Lucasfilm, Electronic Arts and more has allowed us to tackle the ambitious genre-defining challenge of building a AAA, MMO open metaverse experience worthy of iconic IP in a way that has never been done before," said Readyverse Studios Co-Founders Aaron McDonald, Shara Senderoff, Ernest Cline and Dan Farah.

"With OPEN, our team of experienced game developers is passionately committed to bringing fan-favorite and original IP to life at highest fidelity," said Wajhi Jafri, Executive Producer at Walker Labs. "As avid fans ourselves of the IP entering OPEN, especially Ready Player One which came to define the open metaverse for mainstream consumers, we understand the responsibility we have to satisfy gamers and enthusiasts, who have been dreaming of engaging in this type of world for a long time. In close collaboration with Ernest Cline, we're busy crafting a memorable lore where players can immerse themselves for years to come."

Readyverse Studios recently announced its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to exclusively bring the Ready Player One franchise to the metaverse. Readyverse Studios is a first-of-its-kind studio co-founded by Futureverse Co-Founders Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, as well as Ernest Cline, the best-selling novelist and renowned creator of the groundbreaking franchise Ready Player One and Dan Farah, Ready Player One film producer.

OPEN is now in development for PC and current-generation platforms. For more information, check out the official OPEN website at visitopen.game , and follow @visitopen on X.

About Readyverse Studios

Readyverse Studios is a first-of-its-kind next-gen technology and experience studio co-founded by Futureverse Co-Founders Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, as well as Ernest Cline, the best-selling novelist and renowned creator of the groundbreaking franchise Ready Player One and Dan Farah, Ready Player One film producer. For more visit: readyverse.com

About Walker Labs

Walker Labs is a venture-backed videogame and next-gen web technology developer with a strategy to combine experienced AAA veterans with best in class web-tech developers to create never-seen-before experiences in gaming and digital social spaces. Walker Labs is a seasoned team of senior game developers that hail from Epic Games, DICE, Microsoft, PlayStation, Mojang, Remedy, Ubisoft, Lucasfilm, Electronic Arts and more. For more visit: walkerlabs.io

Media Contacts

Chelsey Northern | Elana Rose | Cory Councill

The Untold for Readyverse Studios and OPEN

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Eric Pattillo | Kaylah Humphrey | David Gill

Stride PR for Walker Labs

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

SOURCE Readyverse Studios