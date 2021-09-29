Announcing OPEN Health's New Communications CEO, Margot Hannah

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Margot Hannah as the new Chief Executive Officer of OPEN Health Communications. Since joining OPEN Health in 2011, Margot has provided tremendous leadership and dedication to the company. She has held numerous positions, most recently as President of the Medical Communications Center of Excellence, where she has been instrumental in building a high-performance team by developing and retaining best-in-class talent.

As CEO, she will be responsible for more than 500 people, with overall accountability for the Medical and Brand Communications services, including publications, medical education, learning and development, and creative and digital services.

"Since joining OPEN Health I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside a highly talented team and evolve into a leadership position that has given me the chance to influence the direction of the agency. Throughout my journey, I have remained focused on the importance of career development and succession planning. This is a skill learned from my time working within the industry and I am really pleased to apply this approach in the agency setting."

Margot has previously worked for AstraZeneca, Takeda, and Merck, before moving to the agency side in 2007. She believes in harnessing the power of collective expertise, is passionate about talent development, and has a strong track record in effective succession planning.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Margot for over 7 years and know she is the right person to lead the Communications Practice into the next chapter. As a group, we have continued to push ourselves to deliver industry-leading communications that aim to improve clinical practice and change lives for the better through education, understanding, and activation. As a seasoned leader, Margot has always excelled at driving sustainable growth for agency and supporting clients with the best mix of resources," commented Rob Barker, CEO of OPEN Health Group.

