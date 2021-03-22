Announcing Opster's SOC 2 Compliance: Ensuring the Highest Standards of Security

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the providers of innovative solutions for Elasticsearch operations and management, we know better than most just how tricky it can be to handle immense amounts of data safely and securely," says Ziv Segal, Co-Founder and CEO of Opster .

"We help our clients with the daily task of operating & optimizing their Elasticsearch environment and strengthening their security from within with the help of our Essentials platform . We tackle search latency , ensure high availability and optimize every facet of Elasticsearch operations to ensure the best performance for our clients using our Multi-Cluster Load Balancer and Search Gateway."

Opster has always prioritized the trust of its clients and done everything possible to ensure the highest level of security. "That is why we're happy to announce SOC 2 compliance to demonstrate how we cover security, availability, confidentiality and privacy measures", says Ziv Segal.

Since its very first days, Opster has pursued industry-recognized accreditation to provide all their customers with peace of mind, knowing that their interests are fully protected. Opster recently passed its Service and Organization Controls (SOC 2) audit to reinforce this.

The SOC 2 certification is just one of the many ways in which Opster is fortifying its security program, in addition to all of their internal procedures and programs that were set in place independently to monitor data processes and constantly check security levels.

"We wanted to take our security even further, and SOC 2 has provided us with another way of doing so, by building internal processes according to the absolute best practices, recognized world-wide."

Opster is committed to renewing and preserving its SOC 2 compliance annually and constantly improving its ability to help clients as much as possible while maintaining their trust.

If you would like to use Opster's leading Elasticsearch service and want to know more about their compliance, reach out at [email protected] . To reach out to the sales team, contact [email protected] .

